How to transfer WhatsApp conversations from Android to iPhone and vice versa: a step-by-step guide

Surprising as it may seem, transferring WhatsApp chats from one operating system to another has not been an easy task until recently, always having to resort to somewhat complex and not always effective techniques. Nevertheless, there is already an official method to transfer them from an mobile to an and vice versa is now officially possible.

The possibility of moving them from iOS to Android and a few months later it became official to do the opposite process. in this post we tell you what steps to follow in both cases so you can switch devices without losing your precious chats.

- Advertisement -

Requirements to be able to transfer chats between systems

Not every mobile has access to this possibility, although it does a majority of smartphones, since the requirements are not very demanding. In any case, we believe that it is convenient to know them.

To move from Android to iPhone

Android version must be Lollipop, SDK 21 or later, or Android 5 and later.

must be Lollipop, SDK 21 or later, or Android 5 and later. on iPhone You must have a version equal to or later than iOS 15.5.

You must have a version equal to or later than iOS 15.5. on Android you must have the Move to iOS app.

you must have the Move to iOS app. The version of WhatsApp on Android must be 2.22.7.74 or later.

must be 2.22.7.74 or later. The version of WhatsApp on iOS must be 2.22.10.70 or later.

must be 2.22.10.70 or later. Use the same phone number on the iPhone than the one that was being used for WhatsApp on the Android mobile.

on the iPhone than the one that was being used for WhatsApp on the Android mobile. Both devices must be connected to the same WiFi network and to a charger that feeds the battery.

to the same WiFi network and to a charger that feeds the battery. Have the iPhone restoredto be able to execute the transfer from the initial configuration.

To move from iPhone to Android

Have a Samsung mobile, Google Pixel and others with pure Android that have a version equal to or later than Android 12.

that have a version equal to or later than Android 12. In Samsung mobiles have version 3.7.22.1 or later of the Samsung SmartSwitch app.

version 3.7.22.1 or later of the Samsung SmartSwitch app. On Pixel phones have Android 12 or later.

have Android 12 or later. on iPhone have version 2.21.160.17 or later of the WhatsApp app.

have version 2.21.160.17 or later of the WhatsApp app. on Android have version 2.21.16.20 or later of the WhatsApp app.

have version 2.21.16.20 or later of the WhatsApp app. Have a USB-C to Lightning cable or have at least one adapter that allows the connection between both mobiles.

or have at least one adapter that allows the connection between both mobiles. Use the same phone number on the Android mobile than the one that was being used for WhatsApp on the iPhone.

on the Android mobile than the one that was being used for WhatsApp on the iPhone. Have the Android mobile restored of fabric.

Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iOS

- Advertisement -

Unlike what we will see in the reverse process, moving WhatsApp chats from an Android mobile to an iPhone only has one process, which we explain in these steps:

Start the initial configuration of the iPhone and stop at the section of transferring data. Download the Move to iOS app on your Android mobile and open it. Accept the terms of use and click on Continue until it asks for a code. Go back to the iPhone and choose the option Transfer from Android. In the Move to iOS app, type the code that appears on the iPhone screen. On the iPhone there is a list of data to transfer from Android and you will need to make sure that WhatsApp appears marked. Click on Continue on the iPhone and wait for the process to finish. When you have already configured the iPhone, download WhatsApp in the App Store. Open the WhatsApp app and log in with the same number you had on Android. Click on to import when given the option to recover chats.

Transfer WhatsApp from iOS to Android

In this point we find different methods depending on the Android model that is going to be used. For this reason, we advise you to read the one that suits your circumstance and always taking into account the requirements that we mentioned above.

- Advertisement -

For Google Pixel and others running Android 12 and later

Connect iPhone to Android mobile via USB-C to Lightning cable. If a message appears on iPhone, tap trust this computer. Turn on your Android phone and follow the usual initial setup steps. At the time indicated, agree to transfer data from the iPhone and make sure that WhatsApp data is checked among them. Open WhatsApp on the iPhone, go to its settings, go to chat and then in Move chats to Android and click on Begin. You can also do it by scanning a QR code that appears on the Android screen. On the Android mobile, the data transfer will begin and, when it is finished, it will proceed to download all the apps that were on the iPhone from Google Play. Open WhatsApp on Android when installed and sign in with the same phone number you had on iPhone.

For Samsung mobiles