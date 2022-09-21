The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is about to land in Spain. What price will it have and when can it be reserved?

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi has become the great reference when it comes to buying an activity bracelet thanks to its acclaimed family of smart s Xiaomi MiBand. Each new version included new functions with which to mark the differences with its rivals. And while it is true that the has become more expensive, they are still a family of wearables that offer a lot without having to scratch your pocket excessively.

The latest activity bracelet presented by the Beijing-based company was Xiaomi Band 7 , the most vitaminized model and which debuts a screen with a different design from the rest of the models in the manufacturer’s family of smartbands, in addition to the expected sensor GPS so you can go outside to train without having to carry your mobile phone to record the route you have made. But, When can the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro be purchased in Spain?

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro will arrive in Spain on September 30

At the time we already speculated on the possible launch dates of the best Xiaomi activity bracelet. Although now we can confirm that it can be booked on Amazon and other official channels from next September 30.

We invite you to go through our article where we show you the main differences between the Xiaomi Band 7 and the Band 7 Pro so that you can see all the improvements included in this new model that has come to be the great benchmark in its sector. Although its price will not make you too funny.

Mainly because the Amazon website mistakenly published all the information related to the launch in Spain of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro. Although the online sales giant did not take long to delete the link, through the Wayback Machine website, we can see a record dated September 13 and where the launch date of the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro in Spain and its price is confirmed. official.

In this way, and as you may have seen, you can reserve the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro from September 30 at a price of 100 euros, and the first units will begin to be delivered between October 10 and 11.

Therefore, if you wanted to buy the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro in Spain, know that in less than two weeks you will be able to get hold of one of the best wearables on the market within its price range.

