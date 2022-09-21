Samsung Galaxy Watch user claims the watch burned his wrist

An owner of a Watch Active 2 claimed that the South Korean brand’s smart watch caused burns fromand third degree on his wrist while he slept. The manufacturer has yet to comment on the matter. The report of the incident was posted on the forum from Reddit, in the community r/WellThatSucks, by user TheMattsterOfSelf, who also released an image of how his puslo looked after the burn, supposedly, caused by the smartwatch.

claims-the-watch- -his-wrist.jpeg" width="660" height="880">

According to TheMattsterOfSelf, the watch in question is a “44mm Bluetooth Active 2 model” that he’s been using for some time to help manage his insomnia. The website TechRadar, which published the story, tried to contact Samsung but received no response. - Advertisement - It should be noted that this is not the first time that Samsung smartwatches have been blamed for burning pulses instead of calories. An investigation into a possible class action is being carried out following other reports on the same topic. Do you want to raise a theme in your stories? This is how you can use your Instagram Turn