How to remove the background from a photo or video in iOS 16

- Advertisement -

One of the novelties that will arrive with iOS 16, the next update to Apple’s operating system, has to do with image recognition algorithms, which will provide the possibility of discriminate the image of a subject from the of a graph or . And it is also a function that can be applied even to images that have not been captured from the iPhone or iPad itself.

iOS 16 will allow you to crop the image of photos or videos, even if they have not been captured with an iPhone

This benefit You will avoid having to resort to third-party programs, such as the helpful Photoshop or online services, obtaining as a result and with a single touch a silhouette of the subject that appears in the image or video. As if it were a sticker, that image can be stored or shared through Messages, in addition to being able to use it in other applications such as WhatsApp.

The operation of this cropping edition is extremely simple, to the point that it is not even necessary to trace the silhouette with your finger. Simply tap on the subject and the image recognition algorithm of iOS 16 is capable of detecting what it has to cut out, separating it from the background and generating the new image. Even this option can be applied to a video, it is not limited only to photographs, although it will be necessary to take the precaution of stop playback of it so that the image is frozen on the screen.

And of course all kinds of images are included, such as screenshots or images from Files or the Internet browser.

To further facilitate use, once the image is cropped and isolated from the background just drag it into the app from which you want to share, a method similar to that used to drag a document between different windows on a computer.

Of course, for a better functioning of this function, it is convenient that the image from which you want to obtain the silhouette presents a good quality, is well lit and, especially, it is easy to distinguish the subject from the background. This will allow optimal operation of the image recognition algorithm.