Android Auto 8.1 for everyone: the latest stable update now available

We have new material for : after the beta with version 8.1, its version is now available. This implies that little by little it will reach all mobiles via Google Play: just update Android Auto directly from there. What does not appear? We explain how you can update now.

Few Google platforms maintain the pace of updates that the company has with Android Auto: the operating system for vehicles is in continuous development in order to cover the maximum possible number of cars. It is not that each of these updates includes new features, the most important is often kept hidden from users. This is exactly what happens with the version.

Android Auto updates to 8.1 stable without the expected Coolwalk

Coolwalk is still not available in Android Auto 8.1

Before breaking down what this latest update entails, we must say that no, the new Coolwalk interface is still not available to all users. As usual, can only be activated from the internal code of the mobile app and for those users who have root access. Perhaps Google will activate it remotely in the next few weeks, but we do not believe that this will be the case.

After the beta tests carried out, Google has made Android Auto 8.1 stable with the relevant security and stability improvements. Beyond here, no visible additions are known: we have not found any new features that could be activated from the application menus. And, as usual in Google, the company does not offer a change log or changelog.

turn of update Android Auto to stable version 8.1. As usual, just follow these steps:

Go to the Google Play Store and update the Android Auto app.

Is the update not showing up yet? As it is currently expanding, all you have to do is download the apk file from APK Mirror.

Run the installation apk file and update Android Auto. It is 100% secure and signed by Google.

Once Android Auto 8.1 is already on the street, there will surely be very little left for Google to start testing the next version, first in beta. We’ll see when it starts to break free Android Auto 8.2 and if once and for all Coolwalk is mature enough for all users to enjoy it. That it’s about time.