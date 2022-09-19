HomeTech NewsAppsAndroid Auto 8.1 for everyone: the latest stable update now available

Android Auto 8.1 for everyone: the latest stable update now available

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Brian Adam
Android Auto Coolwalk
android auto 8.1 for everyone: the latest stable update now
- Advertisement -

We have new material for android auto: after the beta with version 8.1, its stable version is now available. This implies that little by little it will reach all mobiles via Google Play: just update Android Auto directly from there. What does not appear? We explain how you can update now.

Few Google platforms maintain the pace of updates that the company has with Android Auto: the operating system for vehicles is in continuous development in order to cover the maximum possible number of cars. It is not that each of these updates includes new features, the most important is often kept hidden from users. This is exactly what happens with the latest version.

- Advertisement -

WhatsApp changes the size of the links that are previewed in chats and groups

Android Auto updates to 8.1 stable without the expected Coolwalk

Android Auto Coolwalk

Coolwalk is still not available in Android Auto 8.1

Before breaking down what this latest update entails, we must say that no, the new Coolwalk interface is still not available to all users. As usual, can only be activated from the internal code of the mobile app and for those users who have root access. Perhaps Google will activate it remotely in the next few weeks, but we do not believe that this will be the case.

- Advertisement -

After the beta tests carried out, Google has made Android Auto 8.1 stable with the relevant security and stability improvements. Beyond here, no visible additions are known: we have not found any new features that could be activated from the application menus. And, as usual in Google, the company does not offer a change log or changelog.

- Advertisement -

turn of update Android Auto to stable version 8.1. As usual, just follow these steps:

  • Go to the Google Play Store and update the Android Auto app.
  • Is the update not showing up yet? As it is currently expanding, all you have to do is download the apk file from APK Mirror.
  • Run the installation apk file and update Android Auto. It is 100% secure and signed by Google.

Once Android Auto 8.1 is already on the street, there will surely be very little left for Google to start testing the next version, first in beta. We’ll see when it starts to break free Android Auto 8.2 and if once and for all Coolwalk is mature enough for all users to enjoy it. That it’s about time.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 entra em produção com dobro de desempenho da RTX 3090, indica rumor

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

BeReal analyzes incorporating payment functions instead of advertising in the app

BeReal, the instant and improvised content social network that has attracted the attention not...
Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and Max, first boredom: worrying camera vibrations

Could have been happier the market debut of the iPhone 14 Pro? Yes, he...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Developers

“GTA 6”: Hacker leaks alleged gameplay scenes

© 2021 voonze.com.