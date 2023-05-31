How to enjoy Netflix if you are using a VPN connection

- Advertisement -

If you have a Netflix account, you should know that the contents change depending on where you are in the world. Users in the United States, for example, may not have access to the same movies and shows that are available to users in Spain. To avoid geographical restrictions of Netflix you can use a VPN and access the world’s global libraries. We explain exactly what you need to do to get it.

This is how you use Netflix connected to a VPN

Using a VPN with Netflix is ​​a simple process and, you should be aware of this, it is legal in most places. The first thing you have to do is choose the VPN application. One option is ExpressVPN (which is available for both iOS and Android). It has servers in over 90 locations and has excellent capabilities to access the Netflix library of your choice.

Once you have chosen a service, you must follow these Steps to watch Netflix with a VPN without noticing any change regarding the use you give it in your country:

Sign up and install the VPN app on your device. Then, launch the VPN client and connect to a server in the region where the Netflix content you want to stream is available.

Once connected, sign in to your Netflix account and enjoy streaming.

That’s all! By following these steps, you will be able to watch all Netflix shows in any country, regardless of your actual physical location. It is important that you know that you will also need a Netflix account in the country of your choice. This can cause some payment problems as your credit card will be tied to a specific address, but you can find ways to work around it, for example by paying via PayPal.

If VPNM doesn’t work well, what can I do?

While using a VPN is an easy way to bypass Netflix’s geo-restrictions, there are a few factors that can hinder your streaming experience. try these tips if you can’t get your VPN to work with Netflix.

Connect to a different server– If you’re experiencing slow speeds or having trouble accessing certain Netflix content, connecting to a different server might fix it. The major VPNs typically offer multiple servers at each location.

VPN compatibility: Netflix actively tracks IP addresses associated with VPNs and blocks them. Make sure you choose a VPN that works with Netflix and can reliably unblock the streaming platform.

clear cache: The video platform app can recognize your past location based on cached data saved on your device. Before starting a new , this memory of your browser -deleting cookies in this case is not a bad idea- or mobile device.

