Motorcycle dash cam INNOVV K5 on test: 4K eyes and ears for the motorcycle

The K5 is a fixed mount camera. It records permanently and can be used to record an excursion; its image quality is sufficient for this.

If someone goes on a journey, then he can tell something. Of course, you can also film your motorcycle tour so that it doesn’t just stay with the storytelling. Most motorcycle vloggers use action cams for this, which they mount on the helmet or on the handlebars. GoPro models are mostly used here.

But using them is a bit time-consuming – before every ride, the biker has to attach them to the helmet or motorcycle and make sure that the battery is fully charged. It usually doesn’t last the entire journey, so a spare battery shouldn’t be missing in your luggage. Some models also have a thermal problem, they just get too hot for a continuous recording of the trip.

But what is the alternative? With the K5, the Chinese manufacturer INNOVV offers a dash cam for motorcycles. The device is permanently installed and switched on with the ignition – and records permanently. The idea behind it comes from dash cams as they are common in cars. Critical situations and accidents are documented and used later in any legal disputes. However, you can also use the dash cam to record a trip, it offers the image quality for this.

The K5 consists of a front and rear camera, a power supply, a GPS receiver, a control unit and a microphone. The power pack, which is connected to the vehicle battery, sits under the saddle and supplies the front camera with power. Unlike other motorcycle dash cams, it does not form the central unit – this is housed in the front camera. The reason for this is that videos with a resolution of 4K are possible on the front of the K5. Therefore, the micro SD card must be located directly in the camera, because transmitting the signal to a central unit under the seat via cable could be susceptible to interference. Accordingly, the front camera is a bit large.



The remaining modules are connected directly to the front camera and are powered by it. The rear camera offers a maximum resolution of HD quality, which is fully sufficient for recording traffic behind you. INNOVV adds an external microphone for sound recording. With its two meter long cable, the motorcyclist can attach it under his helmet and record his impressions in the video. This was not used in the test because the microphone cable unfortunately makes a filigree impression. So it found space under the seat, whereby the engine noise came into its own.

The image quality of the K5 is quite good for a dashcam. In contrast to an action cam, however, it does not have an image stabilizer. However, this was not noticed in the test, as the Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX used with its velvety four-cylinder only generates few vibrations. The K5 produces videos either in TS or MP4 format. Both cameras have a recording angle of 120 degrees and work quite robustly. According to the manufacturer, the temperature range in which they are functional is from -30 to 70 degrees Celsius. Both cameras are protected against dust and water according to IP67.

The resolutions of both cameras can only be set in combination. The following variants are available:

4K and 30 FPS (frames per second) in the front, 1080P and 30 FPS in the back

Front 4K and 30 FPS, rear 720P and 30 FPS

Front 2K and 60 FPS, rear 1080P and 30 FPS

Front 2K and 60 FPS, rear 720P and 30 FPS

Front 1080P and 96 FPS, Rear 1080P and 30 FPS

Front 1080P and 96 FPS, rear 720P and 30 FPS

Front 720P and 96 FPS, rear 1080P and 30 FPS

Front 720P and 96 FPS, rear 720P and 30 FPS

The 4K resolution is particularly suitable for pure dashcam operation. Details such as license plates are well recorded here – legally problematic in Germany. The classic 1080P is perfectly sufficient for tourist use. Since details blur a bit anyway while driving, 4K cannot fully exploit its qualities. On the other hand, the 96 frames per second at the 1080P resolution ensure a smooth video flow without any noticeable jerking.

If passionate motorcyclists want to create a video for snowy winter evenings in which they can already look forward to the next season, they will use an editing program on a PC or Mac anyway. In order to avoid huge files, the frame rate is inevitably reduced. The original format must also be changed for uploading to video portals such as YouTube. This can also be a reason why the dashcam videos there look less good than originally filmed.

Settings and export are done via the INNOVV app. This is available for both Android (from version 5.1) and iPhone (from iOS 8.3). In addition to the resolution, the app also offers other options such as the orientation of the video image. The front camera can also be rotated by 180 degrees (i.e. with attachment under a component of the motorcycle instead of on the motorcycle).

The K5 connects to the smartphone by establishing a WLAN with 2.4 or 5 GHz. The latter offers a much faster data transfer and should be used for transferring video data to the smartphone. Recording is continuous. When the micro SD card is full, the system overwrites the oldest recordings. A maximum card capacity of 512 GB is possible – enough for a short vacation full of motorcycling. Whether a card with 512 GB should be used or whether a smaller capacity is sufficient can also have legal reasons.

However, the subsequent transfer of the video files becomes a game of patience and can mean spending half an hour or more on the bike with the ignition on, because when the bike is off the camera doesn’t work either. INNOVV also supplies a small operating module. The driver can use it to take a photo and permanently save the last video sequence driven, thus protecting it from being overwritten – for example in the event of an accident – ​​or resetting the system. LEDs indicate whether the cameras are recording and whether GPS and WiFi are operational. Therefore, the biker cannot avoid removing the small flap on the side of the front camera, which is closed with tiny screws, and removing the micro SD card in order to read it in the PC or Mac. Alternatively, a micro USB port is also available. Unfortunately, you can’t escape the somewhat fiddly handling of the side flap either when removing the memory card or connecting it to a device via USB.

The installation of the system is very complex. During the test, the K5 was assembled in a Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX. Especially the placement of the front camera turned out to be difficult. The rear camera has a round and relatively compact shape, while the front camera sits in a small box. On adventure bikes like the BMW R 1250 GS (test), for example, the front camera can be mounted on the “beak”, on the Ninja it had to find its place below the lighting. The suspension travel of the front wheel must be taken into account. If you mount the camera too centrally, it can collide with the bike if there is strong deflection, such as when braking hard or on impassable routes.