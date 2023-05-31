Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus+ in June 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

The telephone platform that offers content to those who have contracted television with them, called Movistar Plus+already has the initial list of and series that are going to be released in the month of June 2023. We show you what you should not miss if you are one of those who have access.

There is very little doubt that the best thing you can enjoy as a series this coming month is the second season of the second season of rapa, which opens on June 15. After having successfully solved the mysterious case of the murder of the mayoress of Cedeira, Maite and Tomás, the protagonists embark on new cases that will take them to the vibrant city of Ferrol.

Maite, moved by her insatiable curiosity and deductive skills, ventures into the confines of the Arsenal, an enigmatic world encapsulated in a veil of secrecy and rigidity imposed by its strict rules. There, a mysterious officer has disappeared without a trace, plunging the place into a state of bewilderment and anguish. For his part, Tomás focuses on definitively resolving a case that is very close to prescribing without finding the culprits and the reasons are not very well known.

The film that we want to highlight among all those that come to Movistar Plus+ is The King’s Woman. This opens on June 30. The story centers on the African continent in the 1820s, where a prominent all-female military force was being formed in the kingdom of Dahomey. These warriors were in full preparation to face the invading troops of the Oyo Empire, whose objective was to submit the conquered population to slavery. A creation where action and many other things are present.

The rest of the premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus+ in June 2023

we show you one list with the options that you should know in the event that you have the option of enjoying movies and series on the streaming video platform we are talking about:

Series

Outlander: season seven premiere on June 17

State of the Union: Season 2 premieres June 21

Films

Stories not to tell: premiere on June 2

Legacy of Blood: Premiere June 3

Memories of Paris: premiere on June 4

Nobody like you: premiere on June 6

Peter Von Kant: premiere on June 6

Declaration of emergency: premiere on June 7

Halloween: The Ending: Premiere June 9

The triangle of sadness: premiere on June 10

Cut!: premiere on June 11

The fury of a mother: premiere on June 13

Sing with a Spark of Harmony: Premiere June 13

The survivors: premiere on June 14

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets: Premiere June 16

The kings of the world: premiere on June 17

Pearl: Premiere June 17

Bros: More than friends: premiere on June 18

Leila’s family: premiere on June 20

Kompromat: The Russian File: premiere on June 21

Matrix Resurrections: premiere on June 23

Hopper, the chicken hare: premiere on June 24

The forging of a champion. The Legend of Jem Belcher: Premiere June 25

Hold me tight: premiere on June 27

The lair: premiere on June 28

