How to create states in WhatsApp from the computer

WhatsApp For some time now, the option to upload has been implemented in its ecosystem. state how Instagram does it; However, this option can only be done from the cell phone, but there is a tool that allows you to do it from the computer.

Currently the states in the application of Goal, is a tool that helps to disclose important information among the contacts that you have in the application. From users can only interact with the status of their contacts, with an emoji or reply to them.

And although WhatsApp Web does not yet have this update, there is an option that allows you to create and share states from a computer.

Google Chrome It has a resource that enables that possibility. In order to use it, a plugin must be installed from “WhatsApp WebPlus” in the browser. There you can download and install the extension available at Chrome Web Store.

You will need to follow the same steps: Sign in by scanning the QR code click on the extension icon in Chrome, and then look in the list of functions “post stories”, and you can select a fragment of text, an image or also the possibility of publishing a emoji.

WhatsApp Web images in HD

WhatsApp Web will now compete with other messaging platforms that allow you to send high-quality photos without being compressed.

Now Meta has developed a new function that allows the user to share photos without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels and that also only came to the web version of the application.

To send photos in the original quality, WhatsApp has three tools for you to choose the quality of the photos or videos that you are going to share on the social network, in which it is “Automatic”, “Best quality” and “Data saving” , so you can choose the best one for your preference.

But now a new function was added “HD quality” on the platform, with which you can share the photos with your contacts in the highest quality that WhatsApp Web can. However, to perform this action you will need to have the Beta version of the social network on your device. iOS either Android.

You will then be able to access WhatsApp Web on your computer and link your account as normal with the QR code. Choose the conversation you want to send the photo to and the image editor will open and there you will find the “HD” tool, with which you can maintain the quality of the file.

The beta version for Android and iOS of WhatsApp currently has an option that allows you to create a conversation with yourself (Photo: broadcast)

chat with himself

According to WABetaInfo The beta version for Android and iOS of WhatsApp currently has an option that allows you to create a conversation with yourself, which is enabled in the Contacts menu, being the first option in the complete list.

This new function does not include any major news for now, it is a direct access to your own chat without the need for an additional trick, as is currently the case.

However, the media reports that in the beta version they have also seen “better synchronization of messages within the chat with their own phone number”, for example, in the case of sending a message on the phone, it will also appear on the other devices linked to the account, something that did not happen before.

At the moment this is a test on Android and iOS phones, so we will have to wait for its development to have it officially in the general application.