Researchers use ChatGPT to control robots

The uses that are given to the technology of artificial intelligence of ChatGPT They have diversified to a point where you can not only generate academic essays, standard rental agreements, travel itineraries, among others. The technology behind the software created by Open AI is being studied by teams of experts from Microsoft to explore other possible uses such as programming robots assistants.

A group of researchers from the technology company used this artificial intelligence to assign specific and varied tasks to robots and drones, which successfully executed the commands provided by the software Open AI.

The aim of the experiment was not to prove that this software can create programming code, but to see if it could be used to speed up the programming process. remote control of these devices by humans, who decide the activity to carry out. In the published document called “ChatGPT for robotics: principles of design and skills of the model” it is argued that for the moment the process is not automated, but rather “it is a tool to increase human capacity”.

Microsoft researchers were able to program robots using the artificial intelligence of ChatGPT.

While at present ChatGPT only obeys commands written in the text field of its web platform, the researchers also verified that it was possible to command that the system schedule activities based on visual information. The researchers proved that artificial intelligence can estimate shapes and colors after being commanded to perform an activity with a ball that involved a camera incorporated into the robot it controlled

On the other hand, ChatGPT was given a set of four blocks of different colors to use and “form the logo of Microsoft”, something that a robotic arm controlled by the program, it executed without problems, thus verifying that it is capable of identifying colors and giving them an order to fulfill the assigned task.

This same process was used with other commands, such as scanning a room with a drone to identify a correct place to locate objects, visually analyze a turbine propeller following direction and distance specifications, among other tests that were completed satisfactorily.

- Advertisement - The objective of the research is to allow people who do not know how to program to interact with robots.

One of the considerations made in the publication of the company of technology indicates that the challenge researchers have is to teach ChatGPT to solve problems considering the laws of physics, the context in which the tasks are executed, and how the actions of the robot they manage can modify the state of the world in which it finds itself.

The way in which ChatGPT can be used to establish action commands for the robots will be to introduce codes that will activate the device that is more suitable to fulfill the tasks that are commanded by the users who are in charge of the execution of the tasks. Each of them will be able to solve problems, in addition to deploying their abilities to manipulate objects in the air or on the ground.

Steps to schedule tasks for robots using ChatGPT. (Microsoft)

The task execution process consists of several steps, which begin with the establishment of a request to ChatGPT (as is regularly done in any other context), which is then translated into the computer code that contains the commands. Once these are generated codesthe engineers must analyze the result and simulate it to make sure that it is correct and has the desired results, to be later executed by the robots.