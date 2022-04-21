Tech NewsHow to?

How to get better extensions in the Chrome Web Store thanks to the new badges

By: Brian Adam

Google has just announced the arrival of two new badges for the Chrome Web Store today, with the aim of making it easier for users to locate the best possible extensions they can install on their version of Chrome according to their needs. preferences and needs.

They are about the Featured and Editor badges set. Regarding the first, Google indicates that it does a thorough review in search of full compliance with the technical guidelines and that they offer a high standard in terms of design and user experience.

A help to locate the best available in the Chrome Web Store

To do this, the aspiring extensions should be based on best practice guidelinessuch as the use of an intuitive experience, use of the most recent APIs of the platform, and respect for the privacy of users, in addition to the fact that your pages in the Chrome Web Store offer a clear and detailed descriptionin addition to high-quality images that allow users to have a better idea of ​​​​what you offer.

And on the other hand comes the Established Publisher badge, for extensions in which the publishers have verified their identity and demonstrate compliance with the Developer Program Policy, and must also have maintained a constant positive history with Google services.

To prevent potential fraud, and to allow users to use badges as things they can trust when choosing extensions, from the company they point out that the publishers will not have the right to obtain them upon payment.

However, you can request your extensions be reviewed so that they can become nominated for the Featured badge through this support page.

With these new badges, users will now have an easier time locating and choosing the extensions that complement the functions available in Chrome, allowing them to have a browser tailored to their needs.

More information: Google

