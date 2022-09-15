How to convert WhatsApp audio to text

- Advertisement -

Perhaps you did not know it, but allows you to voice messages into text within the application itself, without the need to use any third-party app. There are many applications that allow you to convert the from voice to text, but you will not need to install any to achieve it within the app itself, but with a bot, you will easily achieve it.

If you’re in a place where you can’t hear a voice message, there’s the ability to easily convert it to text.

To transform voice messages into text within WhatsApp, this is what you should do. Follow each of the instructions that we will give so that you can achieve your goal in a couple of minutes. Let us begin!

This is how you can transform voice messages into text

Right now WhatsApp has a bot that will do the work for you. This one is named after Alfred The Transcriber, an AI that has the ability to hear the audio of messages and then send a text message with the information from said audio. A great point in favor is that using the bot is very easy, you just have to do the following.

- Advertisement -

– The first thing you have to do is add to the bot, to do this save this phone number: +14156809230. You can also enter this link to attach it: https://api.whatsapp.com/send/?phone=14156809230.

– When Alfred is part of your WhatsApp account, look for the voice message that you want to convert to text.

– Now forward the voice memo to the bot.

– You will get the “Alfred is typing…” message. This means that he is working on the audio and you will have to wait for a few seconds.

- Advertisement -

– Finally, the text message will arrive with all the information that the voice note has.

Something you should not overlook is that Alfred The Transcriber supports four languages; Spanish, English, French and German. So it is a very complete bot that will help you with this task without any complications.