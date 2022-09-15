NASA publishes the most detailed image of the surface of Mars

- Advertisement -

perseverance is making a significant contribution to providing data on the of Mars. As humans we tend to be very graphic, one of the most disturbing things is to know what the planet really looks like from its surface, and here the last created from what was taken by the rover, of great quality, is in charge of show a picture that some may possibly give them a feeling of deja vu.

The US space agency is responsible for describing the image as the most mosaic ever taken of the surface of Mars. In fact, it is made up of the impressive number of 2.5 billion pixels, combines a total of 1,118 frames and in its original format, TIFF, occupies 3.85GB of disk space. Those who find the original format excessive have available versions that take up less space in the same TIFF format or in the more standard JPEG, as well as a video posted on YouTube by NASA.

In the image, made from frames captured with Perseverance’s Mastcam-Z camera, Martian rocks can be seen surrounding the rover. On the other hand, it is also shows what was once a river delta located in the Jezero Crater. Scientists are convinced that billions of years ago there was a river that flowed into a lake, which deposited rocks and sediments. The strongest hypotheses are that deltas should be the best places to find potential signs of some ancient type of microbial life, so the delta present in the Jerezo crater is, at least for now, Perseverance’s main target.

catches of the frames were taken on June 12, 13, 16, 17 and 20, 2022, which would be days 466, 467, 470, 471 and 474 of the alleged Martian calendar. Although the rotation time of Mars is similar to that of the Earth with 24 hours, 39 minutes and 35 seconds, its orbital period is 687 Earth days, so the red planet takes approximately 1 year, 320 days and 18 hours to make a complete return to the Sun.

NASA hopes in the future, in cooperation with the European Space Agency (ESA), to send more spacecraft to collect sealed samples from the Martian surface and send them back to Earth for further analysis. This obviously means that the collected items will have to make a return trip. We leave you with the video in which the impressive mosaic created with the Perseverance rover is exposed.

