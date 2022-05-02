How Star Wars sound effects are born: Apple Behind The Mac tells it

Star Wars Day is now very closeAnd Apple has something special in mind for fans: a new video from the series Behind the Mac dedicated to the sound effects of the most popular sci-fi franchise in the world. In the last few hours the official teaser has been released: it lasts just over a minute, and anticipates an exclusive visit to Skywalker Sound, the company founded in 1975 by George Lucas himself dedicated exclusively to the production of music and sound effects. The video will be available on Apple’s official YouTube channel from May 4th onwards.

So far the contents of the Behind the Mac promotional campaign, which deals with exploring the role of Apple computers in various professional fields, they were quite short – a few minutes at the most. In this case, however, it appears that the time will be longer. Apple does not expressly say so, but you can guess it from a series of clues – not least the decision itself to publish a teaser trailer.

Skywalker Sound rises in the huge George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch, California (more precisely in the Lucas Valley, which however is named after John Lucas, an unrelated farmer who owned much of the area in the 19th century). Over the years they have produced sound effects and music for a huge number of films – both Lucasfilm, such as Indiana Jones, and others, such as ET, Toy Story, Mission: Impossible, Forrest Gump, and several films. of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (also out, including Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4 and Black Panther 2).