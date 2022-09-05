Helena Bonham Carter Joins Anthony Hopkins in New Holocaust Drama “One Life”

throughout his career He has participated in various period projects such as The king’s speech, the suffragettes, The Miserables either Enola Holmessome of them based on historical facts, but it is until now that the British actress will undertake a project in which she will portray the Holocaust, the film One Life.

As revealed dead line, Bonham Carter has joined this project in which the Oscar winner also participates Hopkins and which will be led by james haweswho has worked in television productions BlackMirror, The Alienist Y under cover, in what will be his debut as a film director.

The actress has previously worked with the “One Life” team on the film “The King’s Speech.” (Reuters/Monica Almeida)

Hawesrecently addressed Gary Oldman in the first six episodes of the spy drama AppleTV+ Slow Horses and is executive producer of the series in which they participate Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce Y Saskia Reeves.

- Advertisement -

One Life tells the true story of how Nicholas Wintona stock broker Londonwho helped spearhead a seemingly impossible plan that saved 669 children as the Nazis advanced on Czechoslovakia on the eve of Second World War. Title is paraphrased from the Jewish Talmud: “Who saves a life, saves the whole world”.

The British actor participated in the film about Benedict XVI made by Netflix. (Netflix)

Bonham Carter will play the mother of Winton, Baby Wintonof German-Jewish descent, but who settled in northwestern London with her husband. This project has been developing for about two years and in this story Helen will be with Johnny Flynnwho will play Winton in his youth.

The cast also includes Jonathan Price, Romola Garai Y alex sharpwho will play the key actors involved in the relocation of the children and Lena Olinwho will play the wife of Winton, Grete Winton. It was she who, in the 1980s, found a scrapbook with details of the children her husband had helped. .

Bonham Carter has done various period projects such as the third and fourth seasons of the series “The Crown”. (Netflix)

The story of the protagonist recently went viral with a video on YouTube of an episode of That’s Life of the BBC 1988, in which Esther Rantzen presented a special program on Winton. During the broadcast, Rantzen asked, “Is there anyone in our audience who owes Nicholas Winton their lives? If so, could you please stand up? Everyone in the studio audience stood up and the episode has been viewed on YouTube millions of times.

- Advertisement -

One Life it’s based on If It’s Not Impossible… The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton, which was written by his daughter Barbara Winton. The script has been co-written by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) Y Nick Drake (Romulus, My Father).

The film will be based on the biography of Nicholas Winton written by his daughter Barbara. (EFE)

Joanna Laurie (The Limehouse Golem), Iain Canning Y emily shermanwho were behind The King’s Speech, Widows, Lion are producing with Guy Heeley this new project.

: