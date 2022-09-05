The best indie games that you can download on your mobile: Google Play has winners

Do you want to quality on your phone? Well, it starts with the winners of the Play Games Festival, we already know the three winners for Europe, Japan and South Korea. They are innovative, different and fresh titles, perfect to enjoy calmly on your smartphone.

With the ton of games that are available in the Android app store it is very difficult to find some that are different from the usual free-to-play that flood the app stores so much. To encourage diversity and ingenuity, Google holds a festival every year among the independent developer community with the idea of ​​bringing a breath of fresh air to Android mobiles. And we already know the winners of this year’s edition.

High-quality indie games that you can now download to your mobile

Independent developer apps are the most likely to explore new game mechanics, settings, and themes; not in vain big distributors tend to play it safe with games that don’t stray too far from the wild free-to-play that abounds so much at the top of the charts. Google usually highlights indie titles in the games section within Google Play. And it is not the only space that the company reserves for independent titles.

At the beginning of August, Google announced the finalists of the 2022 Indie Games Festival, 20 titles selected for three very specific geographical areas: Europe, South Korea and Japan. And a month later we already have the winners.

Europe’s best indie games

Dungeons of Dreadrock. Free.

Please touch the artwork. €4.49.

Quadline. Free.

Best South Korean Indie Games

Dungeon Log: Legendary Adventurer. Not available in Europe.

Lost Page – The Beginning of the Bridle. Not available in Europe.

The Greater. Not available in Europe.

Nyang Tower: Square Logic (user selection). Free.

Best indie games from Japan

Catastrophe Restaurant. Free.

RASPBERRY MASH. Free.

SOULVARS. €4.59.

Not all of the festival’s winning indie games can be downloaded at the European level (or in other countries): most Koreans are exclusive to that Asian territory. The rest if they are accessible; as much as the language can be a problem, especially with Japanese.

