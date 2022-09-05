Nubert’s new built-in loudspeaker is also a smart lamp

brings the -in speaker nuPro XI-2000 RC with wireless audio reception, which can be integrated into Hue systems, for example, via ZigBee radio.

“Wireless speakers” are usually not as wireless as the name suggests. Finally, the radio receiver for the audio signals and the amplifier must be supplied with power. Portable systems usually use batteries or rechargeable batteries, but in home cinema these devices usually have a mains connection. Above all, this eliminates the need to pull the speaker cables through the room.

At this year’s IFA, Nubert is showing the active 80-watt built-in nuPro XI-2000 RC at a list price of 595 euros each for installation in walls or ceilings, which is also an LED light that can be controlled via the ZigBee 3.0 standard . If you install the speaker (as a Dolby Atmos ceiling speaker or for general sound reinforcement) on the ceiling, you can use the connection there right away.





The LEDs integrated in the built-in speaker can be controlled via app or remote control. (Image: Nico Jurran / c't)

Enlightenment

For example, the nuPro XI-2000 RC can be connected to the Philips Hue hub and controlled via the corresponding apps. Alternatively, a remote control is also available. Initially there will only be one variant with dimmable warm white light (2700K), but Nubert does not rule out other versions with changeable white tones or RGB LEDs.

The closed three-way speaker with 25 mm tweeter, 35 mm mid-range driver and 118 mm woofer has an installation height of 8.5 cm, with an aperture of 10 cm. Now it is also clear to Nubert that the market for built-in loudspeakers in Germany is manageable. Therefore, different housings are to follow, for example for surface-mounted installation or use as a ceiling light. Special designs for gastronomy and similar areas are also being planned.

According to Nubert, in addition to Bluetooth (including the audio codecs SBC and AAC as well as aptX HD and aptX Low Latency), the new box also supports the in-house wireless standard X-Connect. It can, for example, be fed with audio signals from Nubert’s nuPro XS-8500 RC soundbar, which transmits up to eight surround channels wirelessly.

If you want to connect an existing AV receiver to the built-in loudspeaker, you can tap the signals at the preamplifier outputs of the amplifier and send them via a wireless adapter, which is available separately.



