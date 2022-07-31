“Grey’s Anatomy” adds a new star from another great series

It is undoubtedly one of the longest-running television that knew how to renew itself after the departure of one of its protagonists, patrick dempsey, which brought Dr. Shepard to life. With Ellen Pompeo Leading the way as Dr. Meredith Grey, the series ran its course and now has 18 seasons under its belt.

The news leads us to the incorporation of the actor from the production of Ryan Murphy, gleewhich is added to the delivery number 19 of Grey’s . Is about Harry Shum Jr., who will play Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a first-year surgical resident joining the hospital. “Honored to join this iconic production,” the actor announced on his personal Instagram account.

Harry Shum Jr. joins the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” season 19. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

According to information published in Entertainment Weekly, his character will be that of a brilliant, impatient, generous but extremely competitive doctor, since he is used to always winning in everything. But now he must face a family problem that will put him in the position of having to prove his worth. It is precisely this personal story of Daniel (which prevented him from finishing the race on time), which is going to provide the share of drama that the series always poses in each season.

But their incorporation will not be the only one this season since they will also join Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho and Midori Francis. “ All five will play first-year surgical residents at Gray Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the season 18 finale. explained a source close to the production to the publication Deadline.

another- -series.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> On the second step and in a red jacket, we see Harry Shum Jr. when he was part of “Glee”. (Justin Lubin/FOX) another- -series.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

Shum Jr. played for several years the role of Mike Chang in the remembered glee, the series that was set in a secondary school where the students were going through different classic situations of the age but who took refuge in the singing and dancing group and also in sports. The fiction coming out of the factory of one of the showrunners most prolific in the entertainment industry, RyanMurphy, garnered good reviews and countless awards throughout its seasons.

Shumborn in Costa Rica and the son of Chinese parents, managed to build an interesting career in Hollywood that led him to get a central role in the series step-up and also in supernatural fiction, Shadowhunters. “I feel like I have the best of both worlds (Eastern and Western): I speak Mandarin and Spanish. Spanish is actually my first language. I learned Mandarin and English afterwards”, Harry recalled in an interview given to the magazine Asiance Magazine.

Dr. Meredith Gray will host a new group of residents at “Grey’s Anatomy.” (ABC)

In turn, he had a small stake in Crazy Rich Asians. In fact, the actor will be part of the sequel to it, which is still in the development stage.

: