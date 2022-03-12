Google will send air raid warnings to Ukrainian Android smartphones

Android users residing in Ukraine will receive air raid alerts on their smartphone before the attacks occur near the area where they are located. Google confirmed this in the last few hours, specifying that it is collaborating with the Ukrainian government to introduce an alarm system in the Android smartphones present in the country, which for more than two weeks has been under Russian attack. Google points out in the official announcement:

Sadly, millions of people in Ukraine now rely on air strike warnings to try and get to safety. At the request and with the help of the Ukrainian government, we have started to implement an air raid warning system in Ukraine.

The Mountain View house states that the initiative is complementary to the existing anti-aircraft alarm systems and that to distribute alerts on Android smartphones data provided by the Ukrainian government itself is used.

The news was anticipated by the XDA community which identified the string relating to the “Air Raid Warning” function in the Google Play Services code v22.06.15. It is an interesting technical detail, because it confirms that Google will integrate the alert system directly into Play Services, so in fact it will become an integral part of the operating system. For the sake of completeness, please note that Google has already given relevance in the Play Store to an app – Повітряна тривога – expressly dedicated to warnings on air raids in Ukraine.

Google, as well as other major technology companies, immediately took a position in the Russia-Ukraine war on the one hand by adopting measures that penalize Russia and on the other by trying to help the population involved in the conflict.