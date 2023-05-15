Pixel 7a is official: features, availability and PRICE Italy

- Advertisement -

Pixel 7a it was officially announced during the opening keynote of Google I/O 2023. It is one of the most talked about smartphones of this period, anticipated by an impressive amount of rumors and now finally available. Yes, because the new mid-range from Mountain View can already be purchased in Italy directly on the Google Store or on Amazon.it. Price and introductory offer can be found at the bottom of the article.

The device is equipped with 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with refresh rate up to 90Hz, under the body we find the processor Tensor G2 – the same as the top range Pixel 7 and 7 Pro – supported by the Titan M2 security co-processor. This also makes it possible for owners of the new Pixel 7a to access the features Pixel Speech such as voice translation, audio recording, typing using the Google Assistant, and voicemail transcription in the Messages app. They debut for the first time on a Pixel A lo smartphone unlocking via Face Unlock and the wireless charging.

Compared to Pixel 6a the photographic sector has been completely revised: the main camera from 64MP has a 72% larger sensor than the one on its predecessor, allowing you to capture 44% more light. It is also possible to take shots with the ultra wide angle from 13MP with f/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view. Google specifies that the Night Sight function is twice as fast as that of the Pixel 6a. Among other features we mention the Super Res Zoom up to 8x, Long exposure (for the first time on a Pixel A) and the ability to record 4K video with the front camera from 13MP. The Magic Eraser and Deblur functions are present within the Photos app.

DATA SHEET

display: OLED 6.1″ FHD+ 1080×2400, 20:9, 429ppi, refresh rate up to 90Hz, AOD with Summary and Now Playing functions, contrast >1.000.000:1, HDR, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

processor: Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 security coprocessor

memory: 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM 128GB internal UFS 3.1

unlock: In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock

In-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock safety: Gogle One VPN included, Google end-to-end, Tensor security core, Titan M2 and Trusty chips, Phishing and Malware protection, Private Compute Core, Android System Intelligence

Gogle One VPN included, Google end-to-end, Tensor security core, Titan M2 and Trusty chips, Phishing and Malware protection, Private Compute Core, Android System Intelligence updates: minimum 5 years of security updates

minimum 5 years of security updates os: Android 13

Android 13 audio: stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise canceller

stereo speaker, 2x microphones, noise canceller resistence: IP67

IP67 dual SIM: nano SIM + eSIM

nano SIM + eSIM connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS

5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 + LE, BT Diversity, NFC, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, GPS cameras: front: 13MP, 1.12μm pixels, f/2.2, FF, FOV 95° rear: Main 64MP Quad PD Quad Bayer, 0.8μm pixels, f/1.89, FOV 80°, 1/1.73″ sensor 13MP ultra wide angle, 1.12μm pixel size, f/2.2, FOV 120°, lens correction, Dual Pixel Phase Detection Autofocus OIS, EIS video up to 4K at 30/60fps

drums: 4,385mAh, 18W charging, Qi certified for wireless charging, up to 24 hours of battery life (72 hours with extreme energy saving)

4,385mAh, 18W charging, Qi certified for wireless charging, up to 24 hours of battery life (72 hours with extreme energy saving) dimensions and weight: 152×72.9x9mm by 193.5g

152×72.9x9mm by 193.5g colors: Anthracite grey, Sky blue, Ice white, Coral (Google Store exclusive)

Anthracite grey, Sky blue, Ice white, Coral (Google Store exclusive) material: Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, 3D thermoformed composite back with tactile alloy frame and camera compartment, aluminum shell from 100% recycled material, packaging from 99% plastic-free materials

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Pixel 7a is available immediately at the price of 509 euros on the Google Store and Amazon in the colors black, white, blue and coral. The latter is exclusive to the Google Store. From today and until May 22nd by purchasing Pixel 7a on Amazon you will receive one of the four Buds A earphone models of your choice for free new light blue variant included.

Google Pixel 7a – Ice White + Pixel Buds A-Series

509 €

Google Pixel 7a – Sky Blue + Pixel Buds A-Series

509 €

Google Pixel 7a – Charcoal Grey

509 €