Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeMobileAndroidTCL 40 R: alleged technical specifications and first images revealed

TCL 40 R: alleged technical specifications and first images revealed

MobileAndroid

Published on

By Abraham
tcl 40 r: alleged technical specifications and first images revealed
tcl 40 r: alleged technical specifications and first images revealed
- Advertisement -

TCL 40 R it will be the next mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer: 91mobiles’ colleagues managed to find the first images and technical specifications. The device will have a teardrop notch and a rather pronounced lower frame – details that reveal in a rather unequivocal way its belonging to the most popular segment of the market. That said, the specifications seem more than decent, even if the fundamental parameter is missing, namely the price, to give a credible judgment. In any case, the technical data sheet is composed as follows:

  • 6.6 “LCD display with HD + 720p resolution, 90 Hz refresh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD
  • Cameras:
    • 50 MP rear main
    • 2 MP rear depth
    • 2MP rear macro
    • 8 MP front
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi. GPS, USB-C port
  • OS: Android 12 native
  • Colors: Purple, Black

For now we have no information on availability and launch timing. We will know more in the next few days, we suppose.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Developer Snapshots: Programmer news in a sentence or two

Our overview of small, interesting messages includes Quarkus, Progress, Kong, Cloudflare, Pegasystems, Sentry and...
Amazon

German data center: Google is considering Brandenburg

Google wants to build a new cloud center near BER airport. The necessary steps...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.