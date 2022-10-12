tcl 40 r: alleged technical specifications and first images revealed

- Advertisement -

TCL 40 R it will be the next mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer: 91mobiles’ colleagues managed to find the first images and technical specifications. The device will have a teardrop notch and a rather pronounced lower frame – details that reveal in a rather unequivocal way its belonging to the most popular segment of the market. That said, the specifications seem more than decent, even if the fundamental parameter is missing, namely the price, to give a credible judgment. In any case, the technical data sheet is composed as follows:

6.6 “LCD display with HD + 720p resolution, 90 Hz refresh

MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

4 GB of RAM

64 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD

Cameras: 50 MP rear main 2 MP rear depth 2MP rear macro 8 MP front

5,000 mAh battery

Connectivity: 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi. GPS, USB-C port

OS: Android 12 native

Colors: Purple, Black

For now we have no information on availability and launch timing. We will know more in the next few days, we suppose.