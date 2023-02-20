Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: the official spare parts arrive on iFixit, but not in Europe

- Advertisement -

Last June, Google kicked off the sale of the components needed to repair Pixels on iFixit, as announced in April at the presentation of this important collaboration. Over the last few hours, Google has extended the good practices of the right to repair to the new Pixel 7 (review) and Pixel 7 Pro (here our review), for which it is now possible purchase original spare parts directly from the iFixit shop.

Unfortunately these they are not yet available in the European shop, but it is likely that they will arrive over the next few days. For the moment we point out that for Pixel 7 Pro it is possible to buy the screen the battery and the rear photo module (available in one block only). The are also available for Pixel 7 same type of components with the difference that the two rear cameras they come sold individually.

- Advertisement -

As for the prices, it screen Of Pixel 7 Pro is proposed to $206.99the photographic sector to 159.99 dollars and the battery to $49.99while for Pixels 7 you need to spend $136.99 for the screen, $96.99 for the main camera, $49.99 For that wide angle and $49.99 for the battery.

All the components are sold with the official iFixit kit to carry out the repair in total autonomy, but we remind you that it is always better to proceed with this solution only if you are really able to carry on with the operation, under penalty of causing more damage than you want to fix.