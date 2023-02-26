5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsThe ATF director explains what the bureau is doing about gun violence...

The ATF director explains what the bureau is doing about gun violence : NPR

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677408702 facebook default wide s1400 c100.jpg
1677408702 facebook default wide s1400 c100.jpg
- Advertisement -

The director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives speaks out about mass shootings and what his agency is doing to help solve violent crimes.



Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro could have a new camera sensor

Apparently we can expect some significant news relating to the photographic sector of the...
Latest news

Westbrook Goes From Lakers’ Bench to Being Clippers’ Starter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Russell Westbrook not only switched locker rooms at Crypto.com Arena....

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.