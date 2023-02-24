Google One Magic Eraser now available on iOS.

Let’s talk about Google One’s Magic Eraser tool.

Google One members with all plans can use the Magic Eraser tool to remove unwanted objects and people from their photos in the Google Photos app for iPhone and iPad.

Users can manually remove objects from an image and with the help of Magic Eraser they will disappear.

They can also delete them directly from the full screen view of the image.

Google automatically detects distracting objects, such as photobombs and power lines, or you can miss the object to remove.

Magic Eraser Camouflage.

The Magic Eraser Camouflage feature allows you to adjust the color of objects in the image so that they blend organically with the background.

You can change the color of selected objects so that they “blend naturally” with the rest of the image.

Actions can be undone at any time, and the Magic Eraser feature was featured in Pixel’s Super Bowl advert earlier this month.

HDR and Collage.

Google One subscribers on iPhone get access to additional editing tools, like the HDR effect to improve video brightness and contrast, and exclusive collage editor layouts, including artist styles Yao Cheng Design and DABSMYLA.

Google claims that this allows “impressive and balanced videos that can be shared instantly”.

Availability will coincide with that of Magic Eraser and will also launch starting today.

Features already available include portrait lighting, portrait blur, color sharpening, smart suggestions, HDR effects, and sky effects.

As mentioned above, Google will allow all users to apply styles to a photo in the collage editor.

Google One or Pixel owners will be able to use a “set of new styles to create collages.

Other Google One Magic Eraser services.

Finally, all Google One subscribers will get free shipping on Print Store orders (photobooks, canvases, and photo prints) in the US, Canada, EU, and UK.

These features are rolling out today and will be available to all Google One subscribers in the coming weeks.

The tool was introduced with the Pixel 6 in 2022 and uses artificial intelligence.

But these features are also rolling out to owners of older Pixel devices who don’t need a Google One membership. Thus, the Pixel 5a’s availability extends to the original 2016 Pixels.

Google One Magic Eraser costs and plans.

Google One is Google’s universal VPN and cloud storage feature.

Google One plans start at $1.99/month ($19.99/year) for 100GB of storage. Starting next month, you can sign up for a free one-month trial of Google Photos.

Starting at 2TB for $9.99/month ($99.99/year), you’ll get VPN for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows, premium Workspace features (Google Meet), and a 10% discount on the Google Store.