The Chinese Martian rover has not moved for several months

According to the latest images from NASA, China’s Yutu-2 rover has not moved any of its wheels for several months.

It’s not a difficult thing to happen, rovers sent to Mars face many challenges, from the harsh conditions of space to the dangers of extraterrestrial terrain. Therefore, it is common for rovers to experience technical problems and stop temporarily.

- Advertisement -

As for the Chinese Martian rover, experts believe that the reason for its immobility could be related to a technical failure in its transmission system. Mission engineers have been working to resolve this issue and hope that the rover will be able to return to operation in the future. Another more serious problem, and more difficult to solve, may be due to the solar panels covered in sand, something that NASA itself has suffered in its robotic skins.

Despite this setback, it is important to highlight the achievements of the Chinese mission in space exploration. The mission has been a great success so far, with the Yutu-2 rover exploring a large amount of terrain and returning valuable data and photos back to Earth. The mission has been a major milestone for China, which has demonstrated its ability to carry out high-level space exploration missions.

How was this immobility detected?

The photos that appear to seal the rover’s death were taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The information is based on three images taken between 2022 and 2023, showing the rover moving towards a position near a crater, and two additional photos showing it stationary from its resting place next to the crater.

Based on the photos, the rover does not appear to have changed position between September 8, 2022, and February 7, 2023, after having traveled approximately 2 kilometers during the time of its mission.

- Advertisement -

As for China’s future projects in space, the Martian mission is just the beginning. China has big plans for future space exploration, including a manned mission to the moon and building a space station. Although this technical failure in the Mars mission is a setback, China is committed to continuing to advance space exploration and reach new milestones in the future.