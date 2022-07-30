Google Maps is updated: aerial view, immersive maps and more news arrives

FILE PHOTO: The Maps app logo is seen on a smartphone in this picture illustration taken September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Google continues to implement novelties within the ecosystem of maps. Now, you will be able to see real photos from the air of almost 100 known places in the world.

Currently, with quite limited options, Google Maps has added panoramic views of London, New York, San Francisco, Tokyo and Barcelona. Logically not from the entire city, but from a few recognizable points on the map. Users can see the Big Ben, the alcatraz prison or the Empire State, among other options in its realistic view.

This bird’s-eye view is part of a program that premiered on Google I/O of this year. Specifically, as part of the launch of views. These aerial views are the basis for what the company wants to do with Google Maps in the coming years.

In addition to these bird’s-eye views, there are maps of the interior of buildings, analysis of traffic in cities beyond the red or blue roads that they currently manage, or even a weather map, very useful in Europe or some Central American countries, for example, which are times of intense heat waves like the current one

In fact, these simple looks at iconic buildings are now meant to provide a bit more insight. All at once and to make it really useful for the user. In a single image you can see the traffic, the hourly weather, the influx of restaurants in the area and, in addition, the interior appearance and atmosphere. And while they start with some big firsts, the idea of ​​Google Maps is to expand the category over time.

How is it that Google wants to achieve it? It is a combination of street view as it is known until now, complemented with satellite images, users will be able to see the location from above and below in detail. All this can be seen by the traffic and weather information (divided by layers).

You will probably remember a lot about what you have just read. flyover of Manzana, which shows cities and landmarks from the air and in 3D. In this case, the idea is to integrate something playfully realistic into the Google Maps platform.

New news for cyclists on Google Maps

In addition to the bird’s eye view that Google Maps has implemented in the new update, the company has also added options for cyclists.

Google now supplements bike-specific routes with information about your travel routes. Namely, if it will be on cycle paths or, on the contrary, if they are secondary or main roads. It will also provide information on the slope of the road in question, as well as whether there are obstacles in the way: for example, stairs or steep slopes.

It will also provide very important information for the bicycle segment in security terms. With traffic data, it identifies on the map the points where cyclists are most at risk of an accident in order to take the necessary precautions.

will also send a notification to the selected contacts to confirm that it leaves and normally from destination and departure. Similar to Apple’s Find My, but on Google Maps for cyclists.

How to set driving and public transport options in Google Maps

The first thing to do when planning a trip is to customize the driving options. When a route is calculated, it is necessary to click ‘Options’. There you can avoid tolls, highways and/or ferries.

If you use public transport, you can find these options in the filters ‘all vehicles’ Y ‘Best Routes’. There you can choose the preferred means of transportation and if you want less transportation, walk less, among others.