Amazon will close Drive, its cloud file storage service

Bad news for all those people who have relied on to have a backup of all their files, and it is that Amazon has begun to send them an email notifying them that this service will be d over the next year. .

With this message, Amazon hopes to give people enough time to find a new home for their digital files, although This measure will not have an effect on Amazon Photos, where they will be able to continue uploading and managing their photo and video files according to the storage quota they have.



In fact, Amazon emphasizes that the closure of Amazon Drive will allow better concentration of efforts on Amazon Photos:

We will continue to provide customers with the ability to securely back up, share, and organize photos and videos with Amazon Photos.

An unexpected closure of a great technology

It is surprising at least that a basic service in the middle of the era is going to be closed in the case of Amazon.

The company notes in its calendar that after January 31, 2023, Amazon Drive will no longer support file uploads, and that after December 31, 2023, users will no longer be able to view or download files. old.

All the information regarding the closure has been taken to a frequently asked questions page, although no alternatives are offered there, nor has the company articulated mechanisms to automate the transfer of digital files to other services.

In this sense, we have already explained how to store files securely on Internxt, one of the many options that exist beyond the main technological ones, although we also have Cozy Cloud, Skyff Drive, kDrive, ProtonDrive, pCloud, TeraBox, and many others.

It is striking that a company of the level of Amazon has made a decision of this magnitude, with the inconvenience that this entails for those who have been using this service for years, even since its launch in 2011, although luckily, there are many options as we already know, and we avoid have an excessive dependence on a few companies, so there is no harm that is not good.

It is already a question of recovering all the digital files to offer them a new home in the cloud of another company, or even create private clouds, where NextCloud is one of the options to consider.