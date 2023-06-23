Vision Pro in bulk if you go too fast: new previews from the visionOS beta

- Advertisement -

Research operations continue within the first Developer Beta of visionOS, the operating system of Vision Pro, to discover as many details as possible on the operation of the highly advanced Cupertino viewer. After seeing which apps will be included in Vision Pro – over 20, among which, curiously, there is no calculator – more details arrive.

NO VISION PRO ON THE MOVE: SAFETY MEASURES

Cataloging the first point among the details, however, you probably end up in error, since these are measures of safety. Colleagues of 9to5mac.com in fact they say that Vision Pro would trigger a kind of block when the wearer moves too fast. visionOS is programmed to show warnings when it detects a speed that is not compatible with the use of a viewer. One of them says: The virtual content is temporarily hidden until you return to a safe speed. Social media and dating apps crash in iOS 16 It would not be a coincidence therefore that in the large space reserved for the presentation of Vision Pro during the WWDC you have not seen, for example, a workout with the viewer, and moreover, it cannot be denied that following a lesson on Fitness+ would be very comfortable. Convenient yes, but not safe. Like for example it wouldn’t be safe at all (but not comfortable either, to be honest) ride a scooter or even a car with the visor in the head eyes relying on the many cameras and high-resolution screens of Vision Pro, which is why Apple would have introduced a speed block to prevent customers from taking unnecessary risks. It doesn’t seem to be the only one. At least he would be there another that would intervene when the Vision Pro wearer was too close to other objects, certainly the visionOS beta contains messages, seen by colleagues, of the type “You are too close to an object.” It goes without saying therefore that using Vision Pro in narrow environments could be complicated.

THEREFORE IT CAN’T BE USED ON AIRPLANES?

But the speed-blocking question that some may have already asked is: so you won’t be able to use the viewer on an airplane? At WWDC Apple showed a passenger entertaining himself in flight with Vision Pro, so yes, there will be no problem using it during longer transfers. The confirmation is in the beta: the Cupertino designers have inserted in visionOS a Travel Mode, i.e. a travel mode. One of the captions found by colleagues between lines of code says: “If you’re on an airplane, you’ll need to keep Travel Mode on for as long as you want to use your Apple Vision Pro.” As a security measure, in short, to prevent someone from deceiving the Travel Mode, the operating system will keep an eye on the user’s movements: it must remain almost motionless and in any case the inputs will be reduced. We think Travel Mode could be expendable too on trains or buses, in short, moving vehicles of which, however, one is a passenger. Ours is clearly just a guess, but if Apple has chosen a generic Travel Mode rather than something more specific like Airplane Mode maybe there is a reason.

THE CLUE ABOUT COUNTRIES AFTER THE USA

Other evidence coming from the visionOS code is the guest mode, designed for occasions (we imagine quite frequent during the first phase of marketing) in which you want to let someone try the viewer. With guest mode active Vision Pro bypasses the Optic ID authentication system (basically the scan of the iris, here the details) but at the same time it prepares itself for prying eyes, hiding sensitive data and content which can be for example passwords or videos.

Another detail about visionOS is that the current build has only been translated to German, French, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Of course this is a super early beta, but this may be a clue as to the first countries that will get the device after the US. — Filipe Esposito (@filipeesposito) June 22, 2023