Google gives in and will allow other app stores to compete with the Play Store

Android phones are not the same as iPhones, at least when it comes to the app store. Google does its best to make you believe that the Play Store is the only one that exists, but this is not the case. Well, it seems that the Mountain View company has given in and is going to allow those that are not official to behave better with the operating system. The reasons for this to be the case have not been communicated as is logical, but the competition problems that Google is having in some regions (the European Union is among them) due to the use of the Play Store as a monopoly seems one of them for this change in attitude. The fact is that with the new version of Android 14, changes have been detected that will make life much easier for other stores when offering their services. The novelties that Google has introduced in Android 14 As indicated in the source of the information, there are three big changes that come with the new version of the operating system of the North American company, which will allow a much more optimal use of the competition from Play Store. The first is that now they will be able to have permissions to install and update applications -as long as the user grants it- and, in this way, manage much better everything that has to do with how to install new features. You can even indicate if you don’t want this to happen automatically (ideal for security apps). In addition, third-party stores will also be allowed access to what are known as gentle updates. This ensures that users if they are using an app is not updated at that time and therefore development is stopped. It waits until the development is not running before proceeding with a background installation. This is something basic, but until now it was not possible. Besides, and as a third novelty, there is the power to choose that a store that is not the Play Store is the one that can update one or all apps that are installed. That is to say, if Google itself detects that it has a newer version, it will not be able to do anything, since the user has defined another as the one chosen for it. A good strategy The truth is that this aims to be a good decision so that you do not have legal problems and, also. For users to personalize their Android terminals much more. Therefore, the changes that are going to arrive in Android 14 are a success by Google. >