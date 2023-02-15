5G News
Microsoft Exec Says He Uses the New Bing to Decode Gen Z Slang Words

Microsoft Exec Says He Uses the New Bing to Decode Gen Z Slang Words

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
  • Microsoft’s CTO said he uses the new AI-powered Bing search engine to understand his teenage daughter’s slang. 
  • In a recent interview, he praised the search engine, saying he misses it whenever he doesn’t have access. 
  • Microsoft recently unveiled an overhauled version of Bing, backed by ChatGPT-owner OpenAI’s technology.
If you’ve ever found yourself scratching your head at jargon used by the TikTok generation, you’re not alone: even high-powered tech executives need help decoding Gen Z slang, and apparently, the new AI-powered Bing search engine has us covered. 

In a recent podcast interview, Microsoft Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott said he turned to his company’s new search engine for this very purpose. 

“I have a 14-year-old daughter who says things like ‘rizz’ and ‘bussin,’ and I have no idea what she’s talking about,” Scott said on the New York Times tech podcast “Hard Fork” last week. 

“You can like type this in, like, ‘hey, I’ve got a teenager, she’s saying these words I don’t understand…’ It’s really really good at stuff like that,” Scott added. 

Insider recently published a guide to some of Gen Z’s latest favorite terms, including “naur,” “unserious,” and “say less.” 

Microsoft unveiled its new AI-powered Bing in collaboration with OpenAI last week. The overhauled search engine will feature similar technology that backs OpenAI’s viral chatbot, ChatGPT, though OpenAI has promised Bing will be “more powerful.”

Scott praised Microsoft’s new product in the interview, saying it “quickly becomes indispensable. Like, I miss it when I don’t have access to it.” 

There’s currently a waitlist to gain admittance to the new search engine, so Insider looked up the definitions the old-fashioned way: on Google. 

“Rizz is a slang term for skill in charming or seducing a potential romantic partner, especially through verbal communication,” according to Dictionary.com, and “bussin” is used as a description “when something is great,” according to Slang.net. Say less.

