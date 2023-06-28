Ernie 3.5 is already better than ChatGPT, says Baidu about its AI

Better than ChatGPT. This is how the Chinese Baidu defines the new version of Ernie, its AI, compared to the popular OpenAI model. In a statement echoed by the Reuters agency after tests by the Chinese newspaper China Science Daily (state-owned, say), the Chinese used a series of tested metrics, with the Ernie 3.5 reaching higher scores in the skills assessment, proving to be better than the ChatGPT-4.

Open AI has not yet come forward to comment on the tests. According to Baidu, the latest version of Ernie has improved training and more efficient inference, which puts it in an advantageous position for faster and more cost-effective future iterations. The technology even supports external plugins, allowing the AI ​​to work in more specific scenarios, such as summarizing long texts and generating more accurate responses.