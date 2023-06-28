Ernie 3.5 is already better than ChatGPT, says Baidu about its AI

Better than ChatGPT. This is how the Chinese Baidu defines the new version of Ernie, its AI, compared to the popular OpenAI model. In a statement echoed by the Reuters agency after tests by the Chinese newspaper China Science Daily (state-owned, say), the Chinese used a series of tested metrics, with the Ernie 3.5 reaching higher scores in the skills assessment, proving to be better than the ChatGPT-4.
Open AI has not yet come forward to comment on the tests. According to Baidu, the latest version of Ernie has improved training and more efficient inference, which puts it in an advantageous position for faster and more cost-effective future iterations. The technology even supports external plugins, allowing the AI to work in more specific scenarios, such as summarizing long texts and generating more accurate responses.
The Chinese company’s technology is considered one of the main competitors of ChatGPT, which was responsible for popularizing generative AIs in the world. The Ernie bot appeared in March to rival the OpenAI solution. The market still has other technologies, such as Google Bard and LLaMa, from Meta. Rumors from recent months also point out that Apple would be eyeing this market, as well as Alibaba.
In April, Baidu also took legal action against app developers and Apple after discovering fake copies of its AI on the App Store. Ernie operates through the Asian giant’s database. As the company explains, there is currently no official chatbot app and all options offered in the iOS and iPadOS store are unauthorized replicas.