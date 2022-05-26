Google Chrome 102, distribution begins

Punctual in its well-established four-weekly release cycle, Google Chrome 102 is coming today. For now it has been released on iOS, while with regard to the other platforms (Android, Windows, Linux, Mac) there is no official confirmation at the time of writing. However, we know what the main news, and we list them below (always keeping an eye on the consumer aspect without going too far into the world of developers); we will update as there are developments.

CHROME 102: THE NEWS FOR DESKTOP

It will be possible reorder open tabs with a key combination : CTRL-SHIFT + Page Up or Page Down to move a tab left or right.

: CTRL-SHIFT + Page Up or Page Down to move a tab left or right. Web Apps will be able to open files . This novelty was also announced for Microsoft Edge during Build 2022 – and it’s no surprise since Edge is based on Chromium, the open-source browser also developed by Google from which Chrome is compiled. To clarify: it will be possible to double-click on a file (or use the Open with … item from the context menu). There is no talk of opening files from within the app.

Smoother navigation / use of PWAs . New dedicated APIs will allow you to reduce loads by switching between one page and another of the PWAs

. New dedicated APIs will allow you to reduce loads by switching between one page and another of the PWAs Possibility of control a presentation via a separate tab.

CHROME 102: NEW FOR IOS

Google simply reports performance and stability improvements, nothing else relevant. As usual, you can see the full log on Git, but it’s definitely not a user friendly document – not to mention it’s huge. If you really want, you can click HERE, but your device may not like it too much.