Xiaomi presents the smart bracelet Mi Band 7

Xiaomi has officially presented Mi Band 7, the new generation of its quantifying bracelet for physical activity and health monitoring, which comes improved in components such as screen, battery and training modes.

We were expecting it for this week and it’s finally here. It is the new version of one of the best-selling smart bracelet series on the market, more than 40 million units since the first model in 2014.

Mi Band 7 has a screen 1.62-inch AMOLED. It is 25% larger than the previous generation. Along with the screen size, the resolution and brightness have also been increased to 192 x 490 pixels and up to 500 nits brightness. In terms of resistance, Xiaomi ensures that its chassis enables it to be submerged in water to depths of 50 meters.

Despite the increase in size (and also the 44% larger battery) the new version is slightly thinner than the Mi Band 6, but somewhat heavier while still maintaining a minimum weight of 13.5 grams. Among its main components we can mention a PPG sensor which includes the heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen level) sensors. It also has a gyroscope and a three-axis accelerometer.

For fitness tracking, the Mi Band 7 now supports up to 120 different sports modes, a big jump over the previous 30 supported modes. For workouts, it offers detailed information on the heart rate zone and calorie consumption. Xiaomi has also included functions such as the optimal recovery time, as well as the ideal VO2 Max value that quantifies the maximum amount of oxygen required according to age and your BMI (body mass index) for an intense training session.

Mi Band 7 also calculates post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC) data to determine training intensity. For those with a competitive spirit, the brand offers the option to challenge friends for virtual medals and other rewards in the app. My Fitness.

In the section of statics and customization, say that the Chinese brand has increased the options of official straps, including two new camouflage options with two fluorescent colors: green and orange. In addition to these, the straps can be purchased in six different colors. To complement the new colors, Xiaomi has added more than 100 different watch faces that can be easily changed in the settings app.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7, versions and prices

The bracelet is already available in China and we expect it to arrive in the international market in the next two months. It is available in two versions with a very low price that has marked the great appeal of this series of wearables: