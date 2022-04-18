Tech NewsHow to?

How to know how much memory a tab consumes in Google Chrome

By: Brian Adam

We can safely say that Google Chrome It is the most used internet browser in the world.This is mainly due to its simplicity, ease of connecting other devices, good internal functions, etc.

However, something that has been talked about a lot in recent times is the excessive amount of RAM memory that can consume Google Chrome, which at a certain point has been true.

That’s right, and the reality is that today too many Chrome tabs are usually opened, in addition to being used at the same time, which undoubtedly represents a considerable expenditure of RAM memory for what is a simple internet browser, especially if you navigate on a computer or device that does not have too much memory inside.

In addition to this, the browser itself has been known to increase memory usage on its own, becoming a bit excessive and detrimental to the user experience. Now, something that can be done to see which are those tabs that consume the most RAM on your computer is to take a look at the Google Chrome task manager.

How to find Google Chrome task manager

To display the task manager and see the consumption of Google Chrome, you only have to locate yourself in the browser and click on the three vertical dots that appear in the upper right corner. Scroll down a bit now to position the cursor where it says More toolsand finally click on Task Manager.

Once you enter the administrator, you can see the memory consumption of each specific tab and thus draw conclusions of which are the pages and sites that extract the most resources from your computer.

It can be surprising the amount of memory that certain places on the internet extract, although even with all this and in order to improve the performance of the browser, Google Chrome has been at work for some time and has managed to reduce in good proportion the amount of memory usedas well as making websites load faster.

