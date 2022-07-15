HomeMobileAndroidAndroid 13, we're almost there: the fourth beta is available

Android 13, we're almost there: the fourth beta is available

The development path of the next major release of Android continues: in the past few hours Google has released the fourth beta version of Android 13, the one that precedes few weeks the start of distribution of the expected final release. Google has already reached Platform Stability with the previous beta 3 version (APK, NDK and SDK definitive) and with the fourth beta the work to refine the platform continues.

ANOTHER STEP TOWARDS THE STABLE: CONTINUE WITH THE FINISHES

Today’s update includes a build candidate of Android 13 for Pixel devices and the Android emulator, Google points out. It should therefore come as no surprise that the innovations introduced with the new beta focus substantially on the bug fixes. Among the most relevant ones the Mountain View house reports:

  • Fixed an issue where paired Bluetooth devices could be seen to disconnect and reconnect quickly in some models (an intermittent link in other words)
  • Fixed an issue where the Google Camera app would occasionally crash on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
  • Fixed an issue where when a user checked for system updates (following the path Settings -> System -> System updates) was incorrectly indicated as Android 12 as the installed version, even though the device was already updated to a build of Android 13
  • Fixed an issue found on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro related to Now Playing (crashed on downloading the song database)

The new build (TPB4.220624.005) also carries the July security patch (already released also for Pixel Android 12). Android 13 beta 4 is currently being distributed via OTA for those who have previously installed a Developer Preview or Beta version on one of the supported devices. As for Google smartphones, please note that compatible models include: Pixel 4 and 4 XL Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. For those of other manufacturers the reference page is this . You can always decide to take part in the beta test program by connecting to this address.

DOWNLOAD ANDROID 13 BETA 4 FOR SMARTPHONE PIXEL

  • Pixel 6 Pro: Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 6: Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 5a: Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 5: Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 4a (5G): Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 4a: Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 4 XL: Factory Image – OTA
  • Pixel 4: Factory Image – OTA

