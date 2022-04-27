Google Assistant ever closer to Galaxy Watch 4: it’s in the latest Samsung commercial

The absence of Google Assistant from Wear OS 3 is one of the biggest shortcomings of the Mountain View OS, but maybe we’re finally close to a tipping point. Yes, because the latest spot published by Samsung and dedicated to Galaxy Watch 4 – here our review – shows us for the first time Google Assistant in action on his smartwatch sign maybe the update that will enable it isn’t that far off.

GOOGLE ASSISTANT READY TO RETURN TO WEAR OS

The spot in question – made by Samsung Spain – is actually dedicated to Google Pay, however it opens with a user who invokes Assistant with the famous voice command to make him play background music. In this short scene we can also see Assistant interface thus confirming that it is precisely the latter and not Bixby, the only voice assistant currently supported by the Watch 4.

That Assistant was on the home straight had been in the air for a few days now, especially since Verizon has mistakenly released directions on how to activate it, within the support material published with the latest update of the watch. In short, it seems that not much is missing now, but obviously there are still no official indications on the matter.

Considering that the implementation by Samsung now seems complete, it remains to be seen if the South Korean house will enable it soon or whether it will leave Google the honor of introducing the new Assistant, which could officially debut with the presentation of the much discussed Pixel Watch, and then immediately arrive on the other Wear OS smartwatches. At this point it is just a matter of defining these minor details.