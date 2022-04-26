Latest newsIreland

Dublin dog shelter makes heartbreaking decision to close its doors due to high costs

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A South Dublin dog shelter is currently full to capacity and cannot afford to take in any more unwanted pups due to soaring costs.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Dogs Angels Ireland made the heartbreaking announcement on Facebook. They explained that very little applications end up being successful with dogs rarely finding their forever homes.

Read:

IT Carlow shock holders UCC to set-up Sigerson semi with Letterkenny

The charity stressed that a lack of funds and help has led them to this difficult decision.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Dublin woman warns ‘someone could be killed’ after vicious dog attack

They posted: “Unfortunately we have to close our doors to taking on more dogs , we have kennel bills around 5000+ a month , with very little applications actually amounting to homes .

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

“Until we can help some of the dogs in our care , particularly in kennels homes or foster homes , we cannot take anymore dogs . With lack of help and funds , it makes it impossible. We are truly sorry.”

Dublin dog lovers were horrified to hear the news but assured staff that the situation was out of their control.

Read:

‘Your name is clearly unpronounceable’ – Irish speakers among the groups insulted by John Taylor

Others drew attention to the strict application process used to vet rescue dogs’ foster homes.

One person said: “You do so much 365 days a year and people have to understand that you have to make tough decisions. You can only do so much with the resources you’re left with. Hoping things improve soon and don’t feel guilty because it’s out of your hands. Will donate whenever I can, wish I could more!”

Another wrote: ” I am so so sorry. This is beyond heartbreaking that rescues have to close their doors because of humans making wrong or bad decisions.”

A third commented: “I’m so sorry it’s come to this. You guys are so good & were so supportive to our family when we got Max from you. Thank goodness you were there to save him.”

Read more: RTE Claire Byrne viewers horrified to hear story of Dublin toddler hit by scrambler

Read more: Lidl Ireland to open giant new store in Dublin

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articlePOCO F4 GT: a very complete gaming phone with an amazing fast charge
Next articleNew record in the Large Hadron Collider
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Best Android Emulators for Windows and Mac Computers (2022)

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

Diablo Immortal requirements for PC and smartphones

Yesterday we were able to confirm its release date, and today we have the requirements for Diablo Immortal...
Tech News

New record in the Large Hadron Collider

The LHC has been closed for 3 years, due to maintenance issues, but it returns to the fray...
Mobile

POCO F4 GT: a very complete gaming phone with an amazing fast charge

POCO has become one of the best firms when it comes to buying a phone with great...