Official Oppo K10 Pro and K10 5G in China: high-end specifications at low prices

OPPO K10 5G and K10 Pro are official in China : they expand the range of mid-range smartphones introduced last month, in that case in India, with only the “basic” variant . K10 Pro is particularly tempting for those looking for top-of-the-range specifications (as far as last year’s) without expecting too much from the photographic sector. Aesthetically, the three smartphones are very similar, especially in the front; they are distinguished above all by the organization of the main camera module. Here are the technical details: