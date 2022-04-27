Official Oppo K10 Pro and K10 5G in China: high-end specifications at low prices

OPPO K10 5G and K10 Pro are official in China : they expand the range of mid-range smartphones introduced last month, in that case in India, with only the “basic” variant . K10 Pro is particularly tempting for those looking for top-of-the-range specifications (as far as last year’s) without expecting too much from the photographic sector. Aesthetically, the three smartphones are very similar, especially in the front; they are distinguished above all by the organization of the main camera module. Here are the technical details:
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Memory cuts:
- 8 + 128 GB
- 8 + 256 GB
- 12 + 256 GB
- Cameras:
- rear main: 50 MP, OIS, f / 1.8 aperture
- secondary wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
- secondary macro: 2 MP
- front: 16 MP, f / 2.4
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging Speed: 80W, Super VOOC (0-100% in 31 minutes)
- Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers
- “X-Axis” haptic feedback unit developed in collaboration with Razer that recreates the feel of mechanical keyboards
- Colors: black and blue
- Prices: starting from 2,499 renminbi (about € 356)
- Display: 6.59 “LCD, FHD + 1080p, 120 Hz refresh, 600 nit peak brightness, Panda Glass coating
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Max
- Memory cuts:
- 8 + 128 GB
- 8 + 256 GB
- 12 + 256 GB
- Cameras:
- main rear: 64 MP, aperture f / 1.8
- secondary wide angle: 8 MP, f / 2.2 aperture
- secondary macro: 2 MP
- front: 16 MP, f / 2.1
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging speed: 67W, Super VOOC
- Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers
- “X-Axis” haptic feedback unit developed in collaboration with Razer that recreates the feel of mechanical keyboards
- Colors: black and blue
- Prices: starting from € 285
For the sake of completeness, here are also the specifications of the “smooth” K10 presented last month, which makes a series of rather conspicuous waivers especially as regards the SoC and cameras:
- Display: 6.59 “LCD, FHD + 1080p, 90 Hz refresh, 600 nit peak brightness, Panda Glass coating
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Memory cuts:
- 6 + 128 GB
- 8 + 128 GB
- Cameras:
- main rear: 50 MP
- secondary depth: 2 MP
- secondary macro: 2 MP
- front: 16 MP
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
- Charging speed: 33W, Super VOOC
- Colors: black and blue
- Prices: starting from 14,990 Indian rupees (approximately € 182)
