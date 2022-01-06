Goodbye Blackberry: Chronicle of a Death Foretold | Video

IS game over for the BlackBerry. The iconic Canadian brand, which for over a decade has routed the mobile phone market by becoming the architect of the transition to the era of smartphones, has come to an end. This is certainly not the first obituary of the former colossus, shaken in recent years by hesitations, farewells and missed relaunches, but the definitive retirement of one of its dense array of devices. As of January 4th, the older Blackberry models with proprietary operating system they will no longer guarantee “reliable” operation, as explained by the company itself. Specifically, the legacy services of BlackBerry smartphones with Blackberry 7.1, 10 and earlier operating systems and tablets with Blackberry Playbook OS 2.1, are no longer available. This means that essential functions of the phone, such as calls (including emergency calls), SMS, surfing the net and any other activity that requires the use of data traffic with WiFi or mobile network, will fail. It will not be a sudden stop, but a gradual discontinuation of the support of the models mentioned in any update on the networks of the telephone operators, with their consequent isolation. Different speech for i BlackBerry with Android operating system, which will remain functional as long as Google guarantees their support.

The history of BlackBerry, originally called RIM (Research in Motion), has been full of challenges since the year of its debut, 1984, but it is only in 1999 that it begins to take the road to success. That year, RIM launches its own first portable terminal, BlackBerry 850, a two-way pager with full Qwerty keyboard (reminiscent of the arrangement of a blackberry, hence the choice of the name) that quickly stands out above the competition for an avant-garde functionality that consecrates it as a corporate device par excellence : the possibility to receive push e-mails from a Microsoft Exchange Server. E-mail can now also be transported outside the company walls and can be used at any time and on the move. However, the bearer of the real tip of innovation is the BlackBerry 5810, which introduces the possibility of making voice calls through the use of earphones. The era of smartphones is looming on the horizon, ready to upset the world of technology with a revolution.

The commercial success of the Blackberry explodes in the first decade of the New Millennium, when the brand becomes a common name in the dictionary of everyday life to identify the mobile phone itself. The BlackBerry embody the materialization of digital innovation and the emblem of connectivity, transforming itself into an indispensable status symbol: where the fingers of businessmen end, a BlackBerry inevitably begins (to quote a great Italian singer-songwriter). The numbers surprise and the devices of the blackberry, from the high floors of the skyscrapers of the American metropolises, come to enter the pockets of an increasingly large and stratified public. The following years sealed its popularity, thanks to the expansion of the range and its diffusion on a global scale. Iconic models such as the Blackberry Pearl, marked by the central mini trackball that resembles a pearl and by innovative features such as Wi-Fi, GPS support, camera with flash and Blackberry Messenger (the proprietary messaging system which later became the flagship of the brand) become the must have of artists, politicians and entrepreneurs, but also of users attracted by its high concentration of innovation and sparkle.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END

History, however, teaches that with each ascent there is often a decline, and that even the most linear path hides pitfalls and impediments. The hegemony of the telephone of the blackberry, apparently stainless, begins to waver with the arrival of another fruit, a bitten apple that already from its presentation promises to undermine the paradigms of mobile telephony.

The full touch screen of the iPhone is the most distant from the models available on the market. But the top management of BlackBerry does not fear its noble potential: on the contrary, they consider it unsuitable for work functions and more suitable for play activities, outclassing it as an ambitious but not professional enough tech trinket. They would later be wrong: BlackBerry continues to be the favored tool of business people for a while yet, but iPhone in a few years takes over, threatening to oust him from the Olympus of the most acclaimed phones together with the platoon of Android smartphones, which grabs a gluttonous slice of the market. Keeping up with the times and with the voracity of the competition is not easy: BlackBerry models multiply and enrich services and functions, some bending to the touch, others remaining faithful to the physicality of the Qwerty keyboard, the distinctive feature of the blackberry since the beginning. . However, sales disregard expectations and the slow decline of the brand, at least in the smartphone landscape, is now unavoidable.

In times of crisis, there is no more subtle competitive advantage than diversification. The company changes course, puts aside the hardware and focuses on the development of software and security services. On this issue, the brand has built a solid reputation over the years and it is no coincidence that its phones have long been a point of reference for US institutions. It is 2016 when the company announces the definitive stop of smartphone production. The brand is licensed to the Chinese TCL, which tries to relaunch it by integrating Android into the devices, without however convincing the market (also due to the rather high cost). In 2020, the brand passes into the hands of the US startup Onward Mobility, which delivers high-sounding but still smoky promises, such as launching a new accessible smartphone equipped with 5G connection. The latter, initially planned for 2021, has not yet entered the market.

GOODBYE