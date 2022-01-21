Godzilla and the MonsterVerse coming to Apple TV Plus: exclusive live action series

Monstrous news, literally, from Apple TV Plus: the streaming platform has announced that it will produce one TV series about Godzilla and the Titans, which will be officially part of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. It will be set after the events told in Godzilla vs. Kong (opening image), which was released last summer on competing platform HBO Max. For the time being, some members of the creative staff have been announced:
- Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye): Co-creators and showrunners
- Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita (Toho Co., Ltd.), Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (Safe House Pictures): Executive Producers
For the rest we only know that the series will be live action, therefore with actors in flesh and blood. It is worth noting that it is not even clear yet when production will begin, so we can confidently say that actual availability is still a long way off. In fact, the name has not even been decided yet.
We’re thrilled to announce the #Monsterverse is expanding with an all-new original live action series for @AppleTVPlus featuring #Godzilla and the Titans that will explore the mythic legacy of a world in which monsters are real. pic.twitter.com/0L9Om9DyJp
– Legendary (@Legendary) January 20, 2022
As we know, after the unprecedented success of the Marvel initiative, all the great franchises try to create their “universe” – intended as a series of films, series and other contents interconnected by a single common thread and a storyline that progresses organically. The MonsterVerse began in 2014 with Godzilla, one of the countless reboots starring the giant Japanese monster that first appeared on the screens in the 1950s; later came:
- Kong: Skull Island
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Godzilla vs. Kong
The latest operations of Legendary Pictures, which owns the brand, suggest the intention to remain as cross-platform as possible. In fact, at the beginning of 2021, the production of an anime series for Netflix was announced. It will be called Skull Island, and we still don’t have a release date.