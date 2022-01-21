Godzilla and the MonsterVerse coming to Apple TV Plus: exclusive live action series

Monstrous news, literally, from Apple TV Plus: the streaming platform has announced that it will produce one TV series about Godzilla and the Titans, which will be officially part of Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse. It will be set after the events told in Godzilla vs. Kong (opening image), which was released last summer on competing platform HBO Max. For the time being, some members of the creative staff have been announced:

Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye): Co-creators and showrunners

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita (Toho Co., Ltd.), Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell (Safe House Pictures): Executive Producers

For the rest we only know that the series will be live action, therefore with actors in flesh and blood. It is worth noting that it is not even clear yet when production will begin, so we can confidently say that actual availability is still a long way off. In fact, the name has not even been decided yet.