Xiaomi inaugurates new physical point of sale in Recife to continue expansion in Brazil

As expected since the beginning of last week, Xiaomi has opened a new physical point of sale in Europe, in the city of Recife. The capital of the state of Pernambuco now has a kiosk from the Chinese manufacturer located in Shopping Recife. The inauguration took place this Saturday (19) and will have the proposal to bring customers closer to the brand’s technologies. The site will also have special promotional actions for the public, with discounts of up to 60% on selected products.

According to the Head of Operation Xiaomi Europe, Luciano Barbosa, the new physical point in Recife has the main objective of bringing the Xiaomi experience to fans of the brand and offering another purchase option, in a practical and fast way. “We have great expectations for the arrival of the brand in Recife. The idea had been in the works for some time and it is exciting to be able to get it off the ground, especially at this time of year when people are looking for gift options for their friends or family.” Luciano Barbosa Head of Operation Xiaomi Brasil - Advertisement - Among the products that will be found on site are items such as smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, portable speakers and other Internet of Things and connected home items, such as robot vacuum cleaners and smart body scales. There will also be giveaways. “The concept of taking a Xiaomi kiosk to Recife is to be able to provide brand immersion. Nothing better than being able to touch and discover the features of that product you’ve already heard about, it will be a real ‘hands on’.”