Premieres coming to Apple TV+ in December 2022: all the series and movies

The premieres that it has prepared for the month of December 2022, one of the most important streaming video platforms in Spain, are already known. We refer to AppleTV+ . Maintaining their way of working, the number of premieres is not especially large, but they do ensure high quality for all of them, whether it is a series or a movie.

Among the series, the arrival on December 9 of the second season of Little America . It will show eight different new stories where real people are the protagonists. And this is what has become a reference for many: its truth. There are stories as disparate as the one whose protagonist is a 40-year-old Japanese woman who lives in Ohio and who is obsessed with baseball. The truth is that each delivery has something special.

If there is one movie that should be highlighted, this would be it. The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse . It hits the Apple TV+ database on December 25 and is an eminently family-friendly creation. Based on a book with the same name, its traditional animations are one of its great claims, as well as a story that both children and adults will love. A nice way to spend Christmas afternoon.

AppleTV+

The rest of the Apple TV+ premieres in December 2022

We leave you the rest of the options that arrive as a novelty to the service and that, without a doubt, stand out for their good quality. Here’s what we think you shouldn’t miss:

Series

Slow Horses: Season 2 opens on December 2, and new secrets in London that have been hidden since the Cold War emerge to throw the foundations of many vital structures into question. The protagonists, very well played, will have to deal with this.

Puppies: Looking for a Home: The new installment of this series (the second) focuses on the story of the Peterson family who comes across a small dog that makes everything change in their lives. On November 9 comes this tireless search to give the puppies a home.

Films