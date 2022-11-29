Premieres that arrive at Filmin in December 2022: all the series and movies

We are going to show you the news that will come to the streaming video platform filming during the month of December 2022. There are a good number of series and movies, always of quality, but with a differential touch in what has to do with the finish and not always looking for the commercial objective. This is the best thing that comes for you to spend the last month of the year in the best possible way.

Possibly the most striking series among all those that reach the VOD service is The last socialist Artefact. The opening day is December 6 and this creation narrates the strength of some people to achieve great goals despite the difficulties that can be found (in this case it is located in Yugoslavia after the fall of communism). It is an adaptation of a novel and has a spectacular setting.

Among the films that arrive at Filmin next month, without a doubt, the one that you should not miss is the last patient. It is based on a different and tense relationship between a psychologist and a client who, among other things, has the problem of being a serial killer. With Hitchcock’s own touches in its plot, it will be verified that time is vital so that everything does not end in drama. It opens on December 30.

filming

The rest of the premieres on Filmin in December 2022

This is the complete list of series and movies that you will be able to enjoy as news on this platform that, without a doubt, is ideal for those who are looking for content that is not specifically what exists in the most commercial circuits.

Series

All Creatures Great and Small: Season Three Premieres September 13

Exterior night: premiere on December 20

The Larkins: season two premiere on December 27

Films

The Legend of the King Crab: Premiere December 2

Mascarpone: premiere on December 2

The night of the 12th: premiere on December 2

Dragonflies: premiere on December 9

And who is this?: Premiere on December 9