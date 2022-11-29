The new iPhone 15 camera will allow you to take incredible portraits, how?

- Advertisement -

New data has appeared regarding the main camera that the iPhone 15 And, from what it seems, the tendency to change sensors generation after generation is something that has permeated the Cupertino firm… if the filtering is fulfilled, of course. That is to say, that the future phone of the North American firm will include a new element in its rear set.

The fact is that the new sensor that will be part of the iPhone that will be presented in 2023 will be manufactured by sony. So far, nothing particularly shocking, since the Japanese company is one of those that dominates the market for photographic components of this type intended for use in mobile phones. And, from what has been known, it will include a new technology that will allow it to double the signal level in what has to do with the situation for each integrated pixel. And this is very positive.

What will be new about the iPhone 15 camera

According to the source of the information, what the new integrated sensor will allow is that it will be possible capture a much greater amount of light in places where this is lacking, always compared to any sensor currently on the market. In this way, the overexposure or underexposure that can occur in the shots taken with mobile phones could be said to be something of the past. By the way, that this component will also be able to reduce to less than half the amount of noise that will appear in the final images.

Manzana

So much so, that the problems you have when taking portraits when you have an intense light source behind the chosen person, will not happen again. This, if confirmed, will be a very important breakthrough and that clearly shows the progress that the Sony sensor that will be part of the iPhone 15 will offer. That is, that photos will be obtained like never before with the Apple phone, due to the work that its new camera will do with the brightness.

No Android phone will be competition

This is something very important, since Apple seeks to differentiate itself from the rest of the competition within the high-end range with the use of this new sensor. And, for this reason, it is pointed out that the new sensor could be exclusive for the company of the bitten apple, at least for a initial time. In this way, the photographic section could be highlighted in a particularly relevant way in the presentation of the iPhone 15.

It remains to be known what the resolution of the new sensor that would be part of the new terminal would be, but it is by no means ruled out that a leap will also be made here to reach the 50 or 64MP. Therefore, the forty-eight of the iPhone 14 would fall short and, as we have indicated before, it seems that Apple would finally point to the use of different sensors from generation to generation.

