Galaxy Watch 6 will have a larger battery: here it is in the photo

The rumors relating to Galaxy Watch 6 begin to intensify and, after having had some interesting rumors about the possible design of the watch, this time the rumors concern none other than the battery compartment of the 40 and 44 mm versions.

Unlike the previous rumor, this time we have something more concrete, since the alleged batteries were spotted by GalaxyClub colleagues at a South Korean certification body, where they were published photos of the two units that will power the next generation of Galaxy smartwatches.

The data that emerged allow us to discover that the 40mm should equip one with 295mAh real capacity (code EB-BR935ABY), against the 284/276 mAh of the basic Galaxy Watch 5 (here our review). The same goes for the 44mm variantwhich from the South Korean database seems to be able to count on one 425/412mAh battery (code EB-BR945ABY), compared to the 410/397 mAh of the model it replaces.

The two batteries of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6

As usual, these are not increases capable of revolutionizing the autonomy of Samsung watches, however we have seen that the battery has already grown last year, so it was not obvious that the 2023 generation could also count on this novelty. Also it is good to consider that in smartwatches even a few mAh can make a difference to be able to take home the extra hours of use they can afford to end the day more calmly.

In all of this we are not considering any improvements that Samsung could make in terms of energy efficiency of the screen and the SoC. Expectations are therefore very high and the Galaxy Watch 6 could be very promising in terms of autonomy.