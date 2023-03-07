Five Common Methods Cybercriminals Hack and Steal Data

The cybercriminals-take-advantage-of-the-games-launch-to-apply-a-new-scam/">cybercriminals attempt to violate the security functions of devices such as cell phones and computers through various methods to get to steal the personal information and sensitive data of users such as passwords, bank accounts, intimate photographs, among others. The ultimate goal is to use this data for economic gain.

The tactics used by these digital criminals do not only involve direct attacks on security systems to bypass them by force. Instead, they use methods to trick users into handing over this data of their own free will.

These methods may involve different programs and include basic personal information of some of their victims in order to make these hoaxes more efficient.

Spam messages: phishing and smishing

Messages are a common method used by cybercriminals to obtain information from users. According to the report Fraud Beat 2022 security company app gatehe phishing (fake emails that steal the identity of a trusted company) is the most common modality and represents the 80% of the incidents that are reported to the authorities.

On the other hand, the smishing (scams that use messages SMS) is also a way to scam users. In both cases you can include a short link that redirects people to fake web pages that contain forms that users fill out with their personal information because they trust that the strategy is real.

Phone calls: Vishing

This method is not as popular as the others in terms of its application but this is because it is usually accompanied by other forms of cyber attack that sometimes include links to false pages, emails and even personal data of users to whom it is addressed.

It mainly consists of making calls to potential users victims posing as customer service centers of well-known companies to offer technical support, benefits, among other services that may not be contracted by users in order to validate data that will be used later to steal social media accounts or credit card passwords. credit.

Unique offers and opportunities

More than a strategy in itself, this is a common feature in attempts by cybercriminals to mislead users. Whether through a phishing campaign, smishing, vishing or any other way of contacting users, they are presented with exaggerated and “limited time” offers and benefits to shock users in such a way that they do not have time to think if the offer is real or not.

- Advertisement - Cybercriminal scams can include supposed offers to subscribe to streaming services for an extremely low price to capture the attention of users. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

On some occasions, this type of contact is used to obtain banking information from users through promises of offers such as “three months of free service for a dollar” or other offers. In the case of adware (a virus that spreads invasive advertising and generates profit for criminals), these offers include the “need” for users to “share the message to benefit family or friends”, but only seek to replicate the virus to more devices.

Malicious apps

Although the app stores have security systems Advanced to prevent cybercriminals from using their platform to spread programs that contain viruses or are misused, criminals manage to trick the system by using methods such as slow downloading of malware and disguising them as system updates.

Malicious applications often ask for access permissions to certain data on the phone even when they do not need them to function. For example, if you download a flashlight application and it requests access to your SMSgallery, linking to social networks and contacts, then it is highly likely that it is a malicious application since none of these cell phone functions are necessary for the use of this application.

Malicious applications often request excessive access permissions to mobile data even though they are not necessary for their operation. (Goal)

In these cases, carefully observing this type of behavior in the Applications it can be useful to identify and remove them from the device as quickly as possible as they will steal more data while they have more time to collect it.

love deceit

This method is commonly used in dating applications and consists of “love bombing” or issuing love phrases or romantic behavior on these platforms with the aim of making users believe that they have found the ideal partner.

In these cases, the cybercriminals impersonate a person and convince their “match” to leave the conversation within the application and move on to more private options like WhatsApp either Telegramwhere they can make direct references to scams with cryptocurrencies, fraudulent investment options, among other terms that are moderated by the dating apps to avoid these cases of scams.