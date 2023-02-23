Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have curved glass design, according to leaks

O Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 it can arrive with screen design with curved glass. The information comes from ice universe leaker (@UniverseIce), who published on his Twitter profile about this change in the look of the next generation of the South Korean manufacturer’s smart watch. According to the insider, there are not many details regarding the design change. At first, the company should put aside the style “flat” and most likely will return to using the curved style, something that was already present in galaxy active 2model that received an update in September last year with some new features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has returned to the curved glass design. From now on, it is known that the glass is not flat and there is not much other information. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 23, 2023

In general, this type of novelty does not seem very relevant, but it can be very welcome for people who like the way of navigating the Galaxy Watch 5, for example. In addition, this design change should reach the traditional versions of the smart watch, without taking into account the variants that have a raised crown and offer greater protection. - Advertisement - Speaking of protection, this screen model may not be the best for those who are very clumsy. In any case, the important thing is to wait for the final product, once it has been officially launched by the manufacturer. Meanwhile, new speculations and rumors should emerge regarding the wearable.