Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have curved glass design, according to leaks

By Abraham
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 may have curved glass design, according to leaks
O Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 it can arrive with screen design with curved glass. The information comes from ice universe leaker (@UniverseIce), who published on his Twitter profile about this change in the look of the next generation of the South Korean manufacturer’s smart watch.

According to the insider, there are not many details regarding the design change. At first, the company should put aside the style “flat” and most likely will return to using the curved style, something that was already present in galaxy active 2model that received an update in September last year with some new features.

In general, this type of novelty does not seem very relevant, but it can be very welcome for people who like the way of navigating the Galaxy Watch 5, for example. In addition, this design change should reach the traditional versions of the smart watch, without taking into account the variants that have a raised crown and offer greater protection.

Speaking of protection, this screen model may not be the best for those who are very clumsy. In any case, the important thing is to wait for the final product, once it has been officially launched by the manufacturer. Meanwhile, new speculations and rumors should emerge regarding the wearable.

It is not yet known when the new generation of watches should be announced by Samsung, but as it launched the devices along with its folding cell phones in 2022, it should not do anything different for this year. Therefore, in the second half we will be able to see the details of the Galaxy Watch 6.

More about Samsung watches: check out this patent that shows a projector feature built into the watch.

