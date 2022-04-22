Galaxy S9, one last lap: Samsung updates it before the end of support

Samsung is now a reference in the Android landscape when it comes to software support. But even the Korean giant at some point “pulls the plug” on its top-of-the-range devices: and that’s what, as emerged at the beginning of the month, is happening to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + flagships just over four years after their launch, dated March 2018.

So the curtain falls? Not exactly. Surprisingly, Samsung released a update for Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 + – what is likely to be the last. The report comes from the United States, where Verizon-related smartphones are receiving the update that brings the builds QP1A.190711.020.G960USQU9FVB2 for S9 and QP1A.190711.020.G965USQU9FVB2 for the older brother S9 +.

Obviously, these are not firmware loaded with news (the phones are stopped at Android 10, in terms of major updates), but a final tweak to the system before the termination of software support. But this does not mean that the new firmware is limited to the canonical “performance and stability improvement“, which is not lacking, and in fact also includes the Android security patch updated in March 2022.

If the news saddens you, Samsung recently confirmed that it has raised the bar of software support even further for its flagship devices: now it goes up to 5 years, with 4 generations of the One UI interface guaranteed – which means four major Android updates – and one last year of security patches.

