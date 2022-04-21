Samsung is collaborating with Apple on the design of the M2 processor

We know that at the end of this year Apple will present its new generation of MacBook laptops. A family of equipment that will debut the new M2 processor on which the Cupertino-based company is working. And it seems that it has asked Samsung for help to develop this SoC As reported by Korea IT News, a portal of Korean origin with great weight in the technology sector, Samsung has been working together for some time with the company founded by Steve Jobs to develop this new Apple M2 processor. It should be remembered that, although Apple never reports these types of details, the same Korean portal discovered that Samsung had collaborated in the manufacture of the M1 chip by using a printed circuit board from the Korean firm and that it is responsible for connecting the semiconductor chip. to the main substrate. Samsung is helping Apple in the manufacture of the M2 processor Now, a new report from The Korea IT News reveals that Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the division of the Korean manufacturer specializing in chip manufacturing, is in charge of supplying the printed circuit board flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA). And in this case, we are talking about a renewed version for the Apple M2 chip from the company with the bitten apple. Apparently, Apple was very satisfied with the performance it achieved with the M1 chip, which is why, in addition to launching two different versions (M1 Pro and M1 Max), they decided to continue their collaboration with Samsung for the next generation of processors. , although without announcing it officially. A news that makes all the sense in the world, especially if you take into account that Apple wants to launch up to nine different versions of its Mac family through four versions of the M2 chip. These processors are expected to be introduced in mid-2022 alongside the MacBook Air, which would be the first Apple laptop to introduce this new Soc M1 from the Cupertino-based giant. At the moment we don’t have data on the performance that Apple’s M2 processor will offer, but seeing how well its predecessor has performed, we can assume that the company’s next SoC will be more powerful than ever. Finally, it should be noted that all of Apple’s custom processors are being manufactured exclusively by TSMC, the world’s leading chip supplier. While it is true that Samsung is the one that delivers the printed circuit boards that we have indicated above, it is this Taiwanese firm that is in charge of assembling all the components of the Apple M2 processor. >