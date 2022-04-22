MobileAndroid

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, 120Hz display but LCD technology | Rumor

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

A few days after the release, scheduled for April 28, we have a series of new information on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the next inexpensive smartphone from the Chinese company. The well-known leaker Yogesh Brar has published what seems to be the rather complete technical data sheet of the device, of which, moreover, the detailed renderings had been seen just a few days ago thanks to the indefatigable Evleaks. Interesting, for this price range, to observe the presence of a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz – no AMOLED, however, in favor of a cheaper LCD. The summary of the specifications is as follows:

  • 120 Hz LCD display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • Storage: Starting at 128GB
  • Triple rear camera, 64MP main
  • 5,000 mAh battery
  • Charging speed: 33W, Super VOOC
  • Color options: blue, black
  • Price: under 20,000 Indian rupees, equal to approx € 241 at the current exchange rate

The leaker also shared two renders, one for each color variant, but at this point they offer few surprises – Blass only shared the black variant, so we can get an idea of ​​what the blue one will look like:

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

To be honest, even most of the technical details had been rumored in the past, but one more confirmation is always useful – especially when it is spread by a source with a good reputation and the information comes close to the presentation, when the possibility of errors has never shrunk to the bone. It is worth remembering other details leaked in the past and not treated this time:

Read:

Chrome OS will soon allow you to select high-quality voices in its text-to-speech feature

  • Display diagonal: 6.59 “
  • RAM: 8 or 6 GB
  • Storage options: 128 or 256 GB
  • Secondary rear cameras: 2MP + 2MP (probably macro and depth)
  • Front Camera: 16MP

The smartphone will be presented together with OnePlus 10R, aka OnePlus Ace fresh from the announcement in China.

Previous articleGalaxy S9, one last lap: Samsung updates it before the end of support
Next articleOfficial Moto G and G Stylus 5G 2022: the series is renewed, there is also the stylus | USA prices
Abraham

Related articles

Laptops

Chuwi updates the GemiBook Pro while maintaining a super economical price

Chuwi GemiBook Pro is the latest model from a brand that takes the bet on cheap equipment to...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts sunshine and mild temperatures but big change is on the way

Ireland will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures as Met Eireann has warned of...
Social Networks

Tesla will stop introducing this element in its cars: you will have to buy it separately

At the time, Apple surprised by dispensing with the charger in the iPhone box. A decision that generated...
Entertainment

James Bond arrives on a new streaming platform, which one?

We are at a time when there have been many movements by the streaming video platforms more important,...