OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, 120Hz display but LCD technology | Rumor

A few days after the release, scheduled for April 28, we have a series of new information on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, the next inexpensive smartphone from the Chinese company. The well-known leaker Yogesh Brar has published what seems to be the rather complete technical data sheet of the device, of which, moreover, the detailed renderings had been seen just a few days ago thanks to the indefatigable Evleaks. Interesting, for this price range, to observe the presence of a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz – no AMOLED, however, in favor of a cheaper LCD. The summary of the specifications is as follows:

120 Hz LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Storage: Starting at 128GB

Triple rear camera, 64MP main

5,000 mAh battery

Charging speed: 33W, Super VOOC

Color options: blue, black

Price: under 20,000 Indian rupees, equal to approx € 241 at the current exchange rate

The leaker also shared two renders, one for each color variant, but at this point they offer few surprises – Blass only shared the black variant, so we can get an idea of ​​what the blue one will look like:

To be honest, even most of the technical details had been rumored in the past, but one more confirmation is always useful – especially when it is spread by a source with a good reputation and the information comes close to the presentation, when the possibility of errors has never shrunk to the bone. It is worth remembering other details leaked in the past and not treated this time:

Display diagonal: 6.59 “

RAM: 8 or 6 GB

Storage options: 128 or 256 GB

Secondary rear cameras: 2MP + 2MP (probably macro and depth)

Front Camera: 16MP

The smartphone will be presented together with OnePlus 10R, aka OnePlus Ace fresh from the announcement in China.